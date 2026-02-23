One phone call is all it took to send Manchester United packing, with the Red Devils denied the chance to sign ‘the best left-back in the world’, according to a report.

It’s no secret Man Utd will spend heavily in central midfield in the summer, with one and more probably two big-money buys on the cards.

However, United fans should not sleep on their club splashing the cash in other areas too. Concrete interest in Newcastle winger, Anthony Gordon, has emerged over the past few days, while an experienced striker will be targeted if/when Joshua Zirkzee is let go.

Another area of the pitch that come experience change is left-back. United’s options in that position right now are Luke Shaw, Patrick Dorgu and Tyrell Malacia, though all have drawbacks.

Shaw is now the wrong side of 30, Dorgu is expected to eventually transition into a winger given his attacking talents far outweigh his defensive ones, and Malacia will leave via free agency in the summer.

As such, Man Utd aimed high when turning their attention to Inter Milan’s Federico Dimarco, who has remarkably scored six goals and provided 15 assists in Serie A this season.

The 28-year-old is primarily deployed as a wing-back, but unlike Dorgu, he’s defensively sound enough to play in a back four too.

Dimarco has been named in the last two Serie A teams of the season and was a huge contributor in Inter making it to two of the last three Champions League finals.

United were said to ‘dream’ of landing the Italy ace for around €50m and sent scouts to observe Dimarco when Inter squared off against Juventus on February 14. Inter won 3-2, and Dimarco grabbed yet another assist in the contest.

But according to the latest from Italian outlet, L’Interista, Man Utd’s dream has already been dashed.

They stated: ‘Interest from Manchester United? Everyone would like to see Dimarco up close.

‘Seeing the best left-back in the world is a dream for many, they probably need to take a plane to see a top-class player…

‘One phone call was enough to understand that Inter would never let him go, just as Dimarco would never leave Inter.’

The report also noted Inter and Dimarco are in the process of agreeing a new and improved contract that will tie his future to the club until 2030. His current terms expire in 2027.

Furthermore, it was stressed Dimarco has shown no willingness whatsoever for leaving Inter, who in turn, have no intention of selling.

Clearly, Man Utd must look elsewhere if they’re to add at left-back next summer.

