A trusted source on all things Manchester United has confirmed the Red Devils have pulled the plug on two signings, and the club’s new plans have been revealed.

Man Utd are hopeful of overseeing a busy final month of the summer window. After banking Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, attention has turned to the goalkeeper and striker positions. Exits will be important to free up funds and as yet, Marcus Rashford is the only big name United have found a buyer for.

Sticking to signings, Man Utd recently tabled a loan proposal for Aston Villa stopper, Emiliano Martinez.

The Argentine veteran is more than willing to join Man Utd and Villa are open to selling. However, United’s approach centred on a loan and Villa only have eyes for a sale.

With United’s proposal quickly rejected and Villa slapping a sizeable £40m asking price on the player, The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell has claimed the Martinez move can now be resigned to the scrapheap.

“United are effectively ruling out a move for Martinez at Villa,” wrote Whitwell. “They have been told he can only leave on a permanent deal and the cost is not something United will entertain.”

United have shown interest in Royal Antwerp’s Senne Lammens. But per Whitwell, Man Utd will only now move for a new goalkeeper if current No 2, Altay Bayindir, leaves.

The trusted reporter added: “United have looked at goalkeepers, but there is no sign Andre Onana will go, so that parks an arrival in that position, unless Altay Bayindir leaves.”

Striker signing shelved

Elsewhere, Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson is among the players Man Utd have explored a move for.

But as with Martinez, Whitwell revealed the high cost of doing business has also diminished the chances of a deal being struck.

“They had been exploring a deal for Nicolas Jackson but have ruled out a move for the Chelsea striker due to the cost,” wrote the reporter.

TEAMtalk understands Chelsea value Jackson at £70m but would have been willing to discuss a deal for a fee closer to the £50m mark.

Given Jackson’s two years in England thus far have been characterised by inconsistency, United have baulked at the sums being demanded.

Instead, Man Utd have narrowed their striker search down to two stars – Benjamin Sesko and Ollie Watkins.

Watkins has proven himself a far more reliable leader of the line in the EPL and United believe a deal can be struck for a fee in the £40m-£45m range. Villa are believed to have set their stall out at £60m.

The latest on Sesko who is also being courted by Newcastle can be found below…

