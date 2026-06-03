According to reports, Real Madrid have “reached an agreement” with Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez, but there is still work to do for this signing.

Fernandez was arguably Chelsea’s top performer in a dismal 2025/26 campaign, but he comes with baggage and is perhaps more trouble than he’s worth.

And after the World Cup winner adding to his other misdemeanours by speaking out against Chelsea, it has been widely reported that he could leave and secure a move to Real Madrid this summer.

Last month, we reported that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has decided to green light a move for Fernandez, while they could look to sign him as part of a player-plus-cash deal to lower his price.

It has been suggested that the Chelsea midfielder could cost as much as £120m this summer, so it is hardly surprising that Real Madrid are seemingly looking to lower his price as they also target other additions.

But Spanish reporter Miguel Serrano has indicated that Real Madrid have moved a step closer to landing Fernandez, having “reached an agreement” over personal terms with the centre-midfielder.

Spanish journalist Serrano said on his YouTube channel: “Real Madrid have reached an agreement with Enzo Fernandez.”

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Still work to do for Real Madrid to land Enzo Fernandez as their fourth summer signing

Serrano continued: “The part of the deal that Real Madrid have not done is an agreement with Chelsea, but there’s a deal with Enzo Fernandez, his agent Javier Pastore, and Real Madrid for him to become a Real Madrid player after the World Cup.

“That agreement doesn’t mean he’s definitely going to play for Real Madrid; it depends on whether the negotiations between Real Madrid and Chelsea are successful. We’ll have to see how much money Real Madrid is willing to offer and how low Chelsea is willing to go.

“Everyone assumes that the president can leak the signing of Enzo Fernandez because it’s a deal that depends solely on money. When Florentino says that people know the best players want to play for Real Madrid, they tell me he’s referring to Enzo Fernandez and someone else too.”

It was recently confirmed that Jose Mourinho is returning to Real Madrid to replace former boss Alvaro Arbeloa, and the former Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur boss has a huge job on his hands after they have suffered two straight years without winning a major trophy.

And Fernandez could be their fourth summer signing, with a deal already struck to re-sign Nico Paz from Serie A side Como.

This week, Real Madrid have turned their attention to rebuilding their defence and have fended off competition to sign Ibrahima Konate and Denzel Dumfries.

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