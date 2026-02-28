Real Madrid are set to explore alternative midfield targets after conceding that prising either Enzo Fernandez or Moises Caicedo away from Chelsea is highly unlikely, TEAMtalk understands.

Madrid’s admiration for both Fernandez and Caicedo is no secret, with the Spanish giants hugely enamoured by the duo’s quality and potential to anchor their midfield for years to come.

However, sources indicate that both players are settled at Stamford Bridge and not agitating to move.

We also understand that Chelsea, for their part, are showing no willingness to negotiate for either of their £100million stars.

As TEAMtalk previously revealed, Manchester City midfielder Rodri remains a dream target for Real Madrid.

However, a deal to sign the Spanish midfielder from Man City is also complicated, and Madrid are now turning their attention to other options.

Paris Saint-Germain’s standout performer Vitinha has emerged as a serious candidate, with Madrid’s recruitment team closely monitoring his situation.

The Portugal international has established himself as one of the world’s elite midfielders and was central to PSG’s Champions League success last season.

Madrid have also been doing work in recent months on Liverpool duo Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister, as they realise landing Fernandez or Caicedo is increasingly unlikely.

Liverpool, though, are confident of keeping Szoboszlai and are willing to meet his wage demands of close to £250,000 per week.

Chelsea plan new contracts for Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo

We can also reveal that Chelsea are keen to open talks with both Fernandez and Caicedo over new contracts.

The Blues, who are aiming to finish in the Premier League top four this season, are prepared to reward the two midfielders for their fine form.

Significant pay rises are expected for both Fernandez and Caicedo, with Chelsea keen on securing their long-term futures and recognise their impact on the team since arriving at the club.

Indeed, Chelsea firmly believe that the two midfielders have matured into ‘world-class’ performers, and interest from the likes of Real Madrid does not surprise them.

With Chelsea resolute and both players set for improved terms, Madrid’s search for a new midfield lynchpin is set to intensify elsewhere as the summer window approaches.

