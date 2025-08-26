Enzo Maresca could have two new Chelsea signings on board soon

Bayern Munich have reached a verbal agreement to sign Nicolas Jackson, as the striker’s departure from Chelsea edges closer, while the Blues have also offloaded Carney Chukwuemeka as they free up space to bring in two more top additions for Enzo Maresca.

Jackson has agreed to personal terms with the Bundesliga giants and talks between Chelsea and Bayern are now underway to negotiate a potential loan deal, which could include an obligation to buy.

Aston Villa had been heavily linked with a move for Jackson, who played under Unai Emery while he was in charge of Spanish side Villarreal, before they landed Nice frontman Evann Guessand instead.

Bayern have ramped up their pursuit of Jackson over the last 48 hours and are set to secure the 24-year-old for the remainder of the campaign, although Chelsea‘s £60million (€69m / $81m) asking price for an outright deal might prove to be a bit of a push.

Meanwhile, the Blues have also sold England youth international Carney Chukwuemeka to Borussia Dortmund for £24m (€27.7m/$32m).

The 21-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at the German club, having made 32 appearances for Chelsea after a £20m move from Aston Villa in 2022.

Blues defender Aaron Anselmino has also agreed to join Dortmund, on a season-long loan, and has flown to Germany to complete the deal.

The Chukwuemeka transfer means Chelsea’s income from player sales this summer is more than £270m, almost balancing out the £277m spent on incoming transfers.

Chelsea exits open door to new Maresca recruits

The exits of Jackson, Chukwuemeka and Anselmino are expected to be followed by the likes of Christopher Nkunku, Tyrique George, Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell as Maresca looks to balance out a bloated first-team squad.

European football’s governing body Uefa has Chelsea they must record a positive transfer balance this window in order to be allowed to register their new signings for this season’s Champions League.

It follows them having been fined £26.7m for a breach of Uefa’s football earning rules and having had a squad cost ratio – the proportion of their income paid out in wages – above 80%.

Those exits mentioned above will allow Stamford Bridge transfer chiefs to now engineer deals to sign RB Leipzig playmaker Xavi Simons, despite concerns that deal could collapse, along with out-of-favour Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho.

It’s all set up to be a busy final week of the window in west London as Chelsea look to build a squad capable of mounting a strong Premier League title challenge.

