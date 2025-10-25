Barcelona have been heavily linked with a move for Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi, but the Catalans reportedly have their eye on another Eagles star who is equally as important.

Hansi Flick’s side have enjoyed an excellent start to the season but trail Real Madrid in the table by two points, in what is shaping up to be a furious battle for the title.

The two LaLiga giants face off in the El Clásico tomorrow in what proves to be an enthralling encounter. But Barcelona’s sporting director, Deco, is planning behind the scenes for the January transfer window.

According to Fichajes, Barcelona are plotting a move for Crystal Palace right-back Daniel Munoz, who is consistently one of the first names on Oliver Glasner’s team sheet.

The 29-year-old Colombian international is solid in defence but also effective going forward, with one goal and two assists in eight Premier League appearances so far this term.

Munoz is arguably one of the best full-backs in Europe on his day – and his performances seem to have caught the attention of Barcelona, who would like to bring in a new right-back.

The report claims that €30m (£26.2m / $35m) would be enough to sign Munoz, which would be a significant outlay for Barcelona, but very low from a Palace point of view.

READ MORE 👉 Every Premier League manager’s contract expiry date as Sean Dyche takes Nottingham Forest job

Crystal Palace to stand firm amid Barca links

Palace boss Glasner has consistently stated that he wants to keep his best players, which is part of the reason why Guehi stayed over the summer, and why the club are demanding over £70m for in-demand midfielder Adam Wharton.

There is no reason why Munoz’s situation should be any different.

The full-back is contracted at Selhurst Park until 2028, which puts Palace in a strong negotiating position.

It is also worth noting that Fichajes’ reporting must be taken with a pinch of salt as generally they are not the most reliable of outlets.

However, Munoz has admitted in interviews previously that it is his “lifelong dream” to play for Barcelona, which may give the Catalans some hope.

But Glasner has shown in the past that he will block exits even if the players are ready to make the move, like with Guehi’s collapsed summer transfer to Liverpool.

This makes a Munoz transfer to Barcelona in January highly unlikely unless the LaLiga side a much higher bid than €30m on the table.

TRANSFER DEBRIEF 🔎 Amorim favourite rises on Man Utd shortlist; Everton ready to raid Tottenham; Chelsea eye Barcelona loan

Latest Barcelona news: Man Utd plot raid / Striker wanted

Meanwhile, Manchester United are reportedly weighing up whether to sign Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski on a free transfer next summer.

However, the Red Devils would have to break their wage structure to make a deal feasible – something co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is reluctant to do.

In other news, Barcelona are considering a move for Hoffenheim striker Fisnik Asllani, but Tottenham, Chelsea and Aston Villa are also interested.

QUIZ: Before or after – who joined Barcelona first?