Everton have finally found their new striker with AS Monaco’s Folarin Balogun heading to the Hill Dickinson Stadium, TEAMtalk understands.

The former Arsenal striker has been the subject of interest from a host of clubs this summer, but Everton have now won the race for the 25-year-old.

TEAMtalk revealed earlier on Monday that Everton were locked in talks with Monaco and that an initial bid had been rejected.

However, negotiations continued, and we can now confirm that a deal worth £40m has been agreed, with personal terms already in place in principle.

Balogun is now set to move to Everton as Toffees manager David Moyes finally gets the new frontman he has been looking for throughout the summer.

The USA international striker’s departure from Monaco has been facilitated by the French club’s decision to bring in Matthis Abline from Nantes, while they also need to create space within their squad to add another non-EU player.

Everton are making room for Balogun themselves, having finalised an agreement with Fiorentina for Beto to return to Italy.

Beto is now set to leave the Hill Dickinson Stadium and complete his move to Florence, clearing the way for Balogun to become Everton’s latest attacking addition.

The Toffees are also involved in another major deal, with Iliman Ndiaye set to join Manchester City in a £65million move.

That transfer will see Jack Grealish move in the opposite direction, with the England international set to return to Everton.

And Everton’s attacking overhaul may not stop there.

TEAMtalk understands that Tottenham and Everton have opened talks over Richarlison, raising the possibility of the Brazilian returning to the club where he made his name before moving to Spurs.

For now, though, Balogun is the headline arrival. Everton have their new number nine, with a £40m deal agreed with Monaco and personal terms in place.

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