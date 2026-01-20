Everton to seal crucial agreement ‘imminently’ with deal for standout star at final stages

Everton are set for a monumental boost as sources confirm that midfielder James Garner is expected to sign a contract extension ‘imminently’, putting an end to speculation surrounding his future.

The 24-year-old has been a standout performer for the Toffees since David Moyes was re-appointed manager, and his superb form has put him in with a chance of a first senior England call-up.

Garner, formerly of Manchester United, has played almost every minute of Everton’s 22 Premier League matches this season. He has performed extremely well – even when asked to play out-of-position as a right-back and left-back.

Garner has made the second-most interceptions (32), the fourth-most tackles (64), and won possession the fourth-most times (114) of any Premier League player this season, and notched two goals and three assists.

His importance to Everton cannot be understated. His current deal expires at the end of this season, and even though Everton have the option to extend his deal by a further year, his contract situation has led to rumours of a potential departure. Newcastle are understood to have made checks on his situation, and Man Utd have, unsurprisingly, been linked with their former player – but sources confirm Garner has never seriously considered leaving.

We revealed on December 16 that Everton were ‘confident’ of tying Garner down to a new contract, though there was, at the time, a gap between the wage expectations of the club and the player.

We can now confirm that the Toffees have made significant progress in negotiations with the Birkenhead-born star, with a full agreement on a new, long-term contract described as ‘imminent’ by sources.

Garner’s regular playing time under Moyes, as well as the noticeable improvement he has made under the manager, are cited as key reasons why he is set to extend his stay on Merseyside.

Barring any dramatic twists, Garner’s new deal is expected to be announced in the near future, though no specific timeframe has been shared by sources.

“I wouldn’t be letting [Garner] go and I think the Club will do everything they can to make sure that he stays,” Moyes said in an interview last month.

“It’s probably a bit of a difference and shows signs [of progression] because I’m not sure many clubs have been after many Everton players in the past but now they’re maybe starting to take a bit of interest, which is a good sign.

“Hopefully he signs a new contract when the time comes but at the end of the season he’s got an option [of an extra year extension] as well so, obviously, we’ll be on that, if we need to be.”

A new long-term deal will negate the need for Everton triggering their one-year option, and that is now very close to being finalised.

