Mateta furious with Crystal Palace after Juventus transfer collapses as Prem rivals register interest

Jean‑Philippe Mateta has been left furious with Crystal Palace after the club rebuffed Juventus’ bid to land him, but he is still hopeful he will leave Selhurst Park this month, we can reveal.

The French striker had agreed personal terms with Juve — a move that would have seen him nearly double his wages — but talks between the two clubs collapsed, leaving Mateta hugely frustrated.

However, there is hope for Mateta, with sources confirming that Aston Villa have moved quickly to register their interest.

Juve were unable to agree terms with Crystal Palace, who demanded £35million (€40m / $47m) for the French striker, leaving the door open for Premier League rivals to step in.

We revealed earlier on Tuesday that Palace enquired about Jonathan David during talks with Juve, but their approach was rebuffed.

Villa have quietly sounded out the possibility of bringing 28-year-old Mateta to Villa Park as they hunt for more firepower up front.

Sources say Villa’s recruitment team have made initial enquiries about Mateta’s availability and valuation, with the club assessing whether a deal can be struck that suits both parties before the window slams shut.

Mateta’s physical presence and proven Premier League record make him an attractive solution for Unai Emery’s side as they balance ambition with budgetary reality.

The striker is open to a move to Villa as he seeks to seal his exit from Selhurst Park this month.

At the same time, Villa remain in talks over Tammy Abraham, keeping negotiations alive with both Roma and Besiktas as they explore multiple routes to bolster their attacking options.

Discussions are ongoing, with Villa determined to land a forward who can hit the ground running.

The club’s midfield recruitment has also moved on to their next target. After failing to secure Conor Gallagher earlier in the window, Villa have been offered AC Milan’s Ruben Loftus‑Cheek by intermediaries.

Villa are assessing whether Loftus‑Cheek fits Emery’s tactical profile and the squad’s immediate needs, with talks at an exploratory stage.

Villa’s transfer strategy in these final days is pragmatic and thoughtful, but, like last January when they landed Marco Asensio and Marcus Rashford, they are hoping for similar success in the final weeks of this window.

