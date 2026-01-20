Liverpool are in talks with Dominik Szoboszlai and two of his teammates as they push to finalise new contracts that will end transfer links with Manchester City and Real Madrid for good, according to reports.

Liverpool have learned their lesson after selling Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid for just €10million (then £8.4m) last summer. The Reds had let Alexander-Arnold enter the final six months of his contract, allowing him to join Madrid, initially as a free agent, but with a fee ultimately falling their way after the Spanish giants decided they wanted him in early for the Club World Cup.

Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes wants to ensure the club retains all of its top assets from now on.

Midfielder Szoboszlai has been arguably Liverpool’s best player this season, seeing his value soar to over €100m (£87m, €117m) and prompting interest from elsewhere.

Indeed, Madrid have been linked with the 25-year-old on numerous occasions, while Hungarian reports in November suggested Man City are keen.

Szoboszlai has now confirmed that talks are underway for him to extend his spell at Anfield, though no final decision has been made yet.

“There are always talks. You guys in the media make a lot for the people [public] and keep on going because that’s your job,” he said (via The Guardian).

“There have been talks but, for sure, not any decision has been made. There is always progress but no decision has been made and I’ll just keep on going every week, every training, giving my best for the team, for the fans. Let’s see what is going to happen in the future.”

When asked if he is happy at Liverpool, Szoboszlai added: “Of course I am happy here but you know how football works and that is something everybody has to take into account.”

Liverpool to prevent Alexander-Arnold repeat

According to reliable reporter Paul Joyce, Liverpool have also made contact with Alexis Mac Allister’s camp to discuss the financial structure of a potential new contract.

Joyce adds that Liverpool are pushing to reward fellow midfielder Ryan Gravenberch with a pay rise, too.

Mac Allister and Gravenberch have both been named as possible targets for Madrid by the Spanish media, just like Szoboszlai.

Mac Allister’s value has also risen to above €100m, while it was claimed on January 4 that Madrid could ‘offer’ €120m (£104m) for Gravenberch.

Ibrahima Konate is another player Liverpool are aiming to tie down. Madrid previously expressed interest in the centre-back but have moved onto different targets due to his poor form this campaign.

Our transfer insider Graeme Bailey revealed on Monday, though, that Konate had snubbed the latest approach from Liverpool with the two parties struggling to find an agreement over wages.

Liverpool transfer news: Tottenham target; Diomande blow

Meanwhile, Liverpool are genuine contenders to sign Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven, TEAMtalk’s Dean Jones has confirmed.

He could be one of ‘four or five’ significant arrivals at Anfield this summer, our sources have revealed.

Liverpool are big admirers of RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande, though they have been warned even a £78m offer will not be enough.