€130m Real Madrid move for world’s best midfielder sparks quick response from superstar’s camp

A reliable outlet has shed light on how a superstar midfielder and his camp view a blockbuster €130m move to Real Madrid.

Numerous reports out of Spain in the latter half of 2025 reported on Real Madrid’s regret at losing out on Martin Zubimendi to Arsenal.

Injuries have plagued Real’s season so far, though former boss Xabi Alonso’s dissatisfaction with his midfield options also played a part.

There’s a sense Real Madrid have never truly replaced Toni Kroos, and the departure of Luka Modric to AC Milan last summer only served to exacerbate the issues in central areas, even if the legendary Croatian was no longer a regular starter.

One instant remedy – albeit an ultra-expensive one – would come in the form of Vitinha.

The PSG and Portugal ace, 25, placed third in the 2025 Ballon d’Or rankings. He was the highest ranked midfielder, with Ousmane Dembele and Lamine Yamal (both forwards) taking first and second spot respectively.

Showcasing just how highly Vitinha is regarded right now, there was only one other midfielder in the top 15 – Barcelona’s Pedri all the way down in 11th.

Vitinha played a huge part in helping PSG lift a historic quadruple last term. And according to numerous reports in Spain including from Cadena SER, Real Madrid have identified Vitinha as a top target for 2026.

A fresh update from The Athletic on Tuesday has now revealed the response to those reports.

Unfortunately for Real Madrid and potentially for Vitinha too, the expectation is PSG will make it ‘impossible’ for the midfielder to leave.

The Athletic stated: ‘Reports in Spain have linked Vitinha with Madrid, but the 25-year-old Portugal midfielder’s camp think it is impossible for Paris Saint-Germain to let him leave after his great year at the French and European champions.’

Vitinha is contracted to PSG until 2029 and reports have differed as to whether there’s a release clause in his deal. To date, no reputable source or outlet has confirmed one exists.

On the open market, PSG are understood to value Vitinha at a whopping €130m. But even if Real Madrid did table an offer of that size in the summer, there’s no guarantee PSG would say yes.

The Athletic also touched on Real’s transfer plans in the current window and stressed a quiet rest of the month is expected.

They concluded: ‘Club sources consulted after the change of head coach insist that no new signings or departures are expected in this window.

‘Madrid sources, to justify the absence of signings, claim the current squad has the highest market value in the world game, despite the recent turmoil.’

