West Ham star rejects shock move to Premier League rival as two destinations favoured – sources

Niclas Fullkrug is not interested in the idea of joining another Premier League club, as he pushes for a transfer away from West Ham United, TEAMtalk sources can reveal.

The Germany international striker does wants a move in January, and Fulham have been mooted as a potential landing spot.

West Ham are willing to let him leave but only on the right terms – and that includes making back as much as possible from the £27million they spent on him in August 2024.

At this stage, it seems very unlikely they would consider a loan deal because it is of little benefit to them.

Fulham have been linked at a time when Rodrigo Muniz is set to undergo surgery on a hamstring problem.

Insiders close to the situation are not convinced it is something Fulham are looking into at this stage – but it is also understood Fullkrug would not jump at the chance to sign for them anyway.

He is aiming to leave the division and has regrets over his switch to West Ham in the first place.

He wants to prioritise a club that can give him regular action and a chance to recapture his rhythm in front of goal.

It is much more likely he returns to Germany – though he also has interest from Italy.

Wolfsburg and Hamburg are two of the leading options from the Bundesliga, though the exact financial commitments needed will make a difference to whether a switch to either is plausible.

