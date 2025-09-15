Leeds United have received significant encouragement that a January deal is back on for Harry Wilson amid fears his minutes at Fulham will decline and with the player having made clear his priorities over the remainder of the season.

The Whites came within a whisker of landing the Wales international on deadline after agreeing a fee with the Cottagers for the 28-year-old. But with a private jet booked in to bring the player up from Cardiff, where he was on international duty at the time, to West Yorkshire for a medical was aborted after Fulham pulled the plug on the transfer with just hours remaining on deadline day.

That left Leeds United cursing their luck, leaving Daniel Farke without both a set-piece specialist and the inverted right-sided winger the German manager had hoped to add to his ranks this summer.

That Fulham pulled the plug on the Wilson deal was even more baffling, given the Cottagers had themselves sealed the signings of two wingers in Kevin and Samuel Chukwueze on deadline day – the latter of whom occupies Wilson’s preferred right-wing berth.

However, after it was reported that Fulham were open to the sale of Wilson in January, with his current deal due to expire at the season’s end, it’s now emerged that Leeds have been given a further lift in their quest to bring the 64-times capped Wales international to Elland Road.

According to journalist Pete O’Rourke, speaking on the Inside Track podcast, Wilson wants to play as much football as possible, and, fearing it could see his minutes limited at Craven Cottage, is now making it clear he is open to leaving and to ensure he is at the top of his game ahead of Wales’ possible involvement at the 2026 World Cup.

“For Harry Wilson, if Wales are to qualify for the World Cup next summer, he won’t want to be kicking his heels on the bench at Fulham,” O’Rourke explained.

“He’ll be looking to play regularly, and if that opportunity was to rise at Leeds United or elsewhere, it is something he might be interested in.”

Farke hints at Leeds transfer frustrations as Silva drops Wilson hint

Farke has refused to comment directly on the failure to sign Wilson, but was given an insight into what the player can do when he was named as a starter for the Cottagers in Saturday’s 1-0 victory over the Whites at Craven Cottage.

However, in the build-up to the game, Farke has hinted at his transfer frustrations having failed to add another attacker to his ranks in the closing days of the window.

“I’ve got a few principles with how I work and this is crucial for me. One principle is I like openness and transparency. I like to name it how I see it.

“The second principle is once a transfer window is closed and I can’t influence things anymore, you won’t hear one bad word or comment from me in any way. I’m pretty fortunate to be allowed to work in the business. My job is to adapt to the reality and work with what I’ve got.”

Despite that, Cottagers boss Marco Silva suggests Wilson will continue to rack up minutes this season and despite their own double dealing on deadline day.

“We believe the profiles of Chukwueze and Kevin will add to what we’ve been looking for in those areas of the pitch,” Silva told the Fulham website. “With Adama, Harry Wilson and Alex Iwobi, they’re going to be our solutions for the wide areas of the pitch.

“Him (Kevin) and Chukwueze are going to help us.”

Meanwhile, Leeds United fans fear Farke's side will continue struggling to score all season after drawing yet another blank on Saturday – while their troubles have been highlighted further by three somewhat puzzling transfer decisions over the summer.

