Leeds reach final decision on new Farke contract despite fans’ discontent and damning 10% stat

Leeds United have no plans to abandon their decision to extend Daniel Farke’s contract, despite supporters weighing up the merits of SIX alternatives to help the club reach the next level after Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Bournemouth exposed a brutal truth about the Whites’ manager.

Leeds’ good start to the new season is threatening to unravel after a disappointing run of results. Saturday’s setback at the Vitality Stadium condemned the club to a fifth Premier League game without a win, resulting in the Whites slipping to 11th in the table – and perhaps more worryingly, with just nine goals scored from their nine games played thus far.

While the club’s sole focus this season is on consolidation and ensuring they retain not just their Premier League status but potentially build on last season’s 14th-placed finish, the club now finds itself at something of a crossroads over manager Farke, who, while proving himself one of the most successful appointments in the club’s history, is still to convince every Leeds fan that he is the right man to help the club catapult themselves back among the very best in the country.

Given that the German’s contract expires at the end of the season, the Leeds board will arguably never have a better time to consider an alternative, especially given the number of high-calibre managers who currently find themselves without a job.

To that end, one supporter, Lord Ash, raised the question over the weekend that Leeds should “thank Farke” for his work at Elland Road and ask the likes of Antonio Conte, Arne Slot, Julian Nagelsmann, Eddie Howe, Thiago Motta or “maybe Thomas Frank” if they would be keen on taking the job.

That statement raised a heated debate, with some very much backing their current manager and insisting he merited a new deal, and with others either praising or dissing the list of alternatives suggested.

As revealed by TEAMtalk back in early September, Leeds are very much keen to keep the 50-year-old in situ, and discussions over a new deal have been in the works for some time.

Then, on October 19, it emerged the club and the manager had reached an ‘agreement in principle’ over that new contract, with an extension a question of when, not if.

However, Saturday’s defeat at the Vitality Stadium exposed a damning stat about Farke, which could yet have the 49ers Enterprises’ board reassessing those plans to tie Farke down to a new deal….

Leeds board certain on new Daniel Farke contract

Indeed, Saturday’s clash at Vitality Stadium was the 49th time Farke had taken charge of a Premier League away game, factoring in his time in charge of Leeds and previous club, Norwich City.

But across those 49 games, Farke has only collected a dismal five wins – or a meagre 10.2% – raising further questions about whether Farke really is the man to take Leeds to the next level.

However, despite only overseeing three away wins in 24 games for Leeds at Premier League level (12.5%), and the last of which came on the opening day of the season at Nottingham Forest, we understand that the Whites board have no intention of parting company with their manager and see his extension as an essential part of helping the club make further progress.

Indeed, while there is an acknowledgement that Leeds could potentially do better on their travels, there is an understanding of just how notoriously tough it is to win away from home in the Premier League, while also accepting that Leeds have potentially been unfortunate not to take more from their losses at both Bournemouth and Arsenal this season.

Furthermore, the Leeds board also understands the bigger picture: Leeds have lost just seven times across all their 29 Premier League games played in 2026 (one less than heavy-spending Liverpool), to place them eighth in the table overall across the calendar year.

There is also an acknowledgement that Farke’s hands are tied when it comes to finances and the strengthening of the side, with the club very much keen to ensure they only spend within their means.

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As a result, the club were not able to add more attacking options to their squad this summer, effectively operating on a one-in, one-out basis, with Largie Ramazani, Joel Piroe and Wilfried Gnonto effectively making way for Harry Wilson and Jean-Matteo Bahoya – two players yet to really hit their stride at Elland Road.

In the words of Farke, even the likes of Brighton can afford to spend £40m to £50m on attacking additions; something Leeds are yet able to match just yet.

Ultimately, though, the club know they are in safe hands with Farke and retain the belief that he very much remains the right man to not just help them consolidate, but ultimately achieve their goal of cracking back into the upper echelons of the Premier League.