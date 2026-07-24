Man Utd rocked as midfielder hoping for PSG call despite reaching agreement

Manchester United will be disappointed to learn that Manu Kone is waiting for an approach from Paris Saint-Germain, according to an Italian report, but the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, have another midfielder on their list that they are strongly interested in.

Man Utd have signed Andrey Santos from Chelsea and Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa so far in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils are now on the hunt for a third midfielder, as manager Michael Carrick aims to make an impact in the Champions League as well as at least challenge for the Premier League title next season.

On July 9, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Man Utd are interested in signing Manu Kone from AS Roma in the summer transfer window.

Sources told us at the time that Roma want £50million for Kone, who starred for France at the 2026 World Cup.

The Italian media claimed this week that Kone has a deal in place with Man Utd over personal terms, with the Red Devils ready to bid €50million (£42.6m, $57m) for the 25-year-old.

Corriere dello Sport reported: ‘Manchester United remains the club with the most potential for the deal at the moment.

‘Contacts with the club’s representatives are ongoing, and the parties have already reached an agreement in principle, while D’Amico awaits a decisive move from the English club, ready to table an offer close to €50 million.

‘A significant figure, but one that may not be enough.’

Atletico Madrid, Al-Ahli and Chelsea were also reported as clubs interested in Kone.

It has now emerged that Kone is waiting for an approach from last season’s Ligue 1 and Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain.

Il Tempo has reported in its print edition on Friday that Kone is waiting for a call from PSG.

SportWitness and RomaPress both have relayed the story from Il Tempo, which states that Kone has expressed his openness to the possibility of a move to Man Utd.

However, Kone is still hoping that PSG will come for him.

As things stand, Luis Enrique’s side have not made a concrete move for the 25-year-old.

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Man Utd want Carlos Baleba

Man Utd have not put all their eggs in one basket, though, with the Red Devils looking at a potential deal for Carlos Baleba, too.

Baleba wanted to join Man Utd last season, but Brighton and Hove Albion wanted more than £100m for the midfielder.

That led the Red Devils to abandon their pursuit of the 22-year-old Cameroon international midfielder, but TEAMtalk understands that Man Utd are still interested in Baleba.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on July 21: “What I am hearing is they want someone who can really help them defensively.

“In an ideal world they’d just sign Carlos Baleba. They absolutely love his game.

“Yes, he didn’t have his best season, but they still believe he’d be an outstanding fit for Manchester United.

“United believe Baleba is worth somewhere around the £50m mark, especially after what they considered an inconsistent campaign.

“Brighton couldn’t disagree more.

“Even before Elliot Anderson became the most expensive British player ever (now surpassed by Morgan Rogers),

“Brighton were talking about figures well north of £75m and closer to £100m.

“That immediately puts him outside United’s thinking.”

On July 23, Sky Sports reported that Baleba and Kone are two midfield options ‘who are being strongly considered’ by Man Utd.

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