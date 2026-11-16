Leeds star James Trafford branded ‘otherworldly’ as media go nuts and Spain coach is left flabbergasted

Leeds United goalkeeper James Trafford has been on the receiving end of incredible praise from the national media after his second-half heroics against Spain on Sunday night – but nothing compared to the shocked state that his display left the world champions’ head coach Luis de la Fuente in.

The England shot-stopper, who was picked over dependable Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, made four crucial saves in the final 15 minutes of action in their 3-2 win over Spain, ending their 43-match unbeaten run, which spanned nearly three years.

With a penalty converted from Harry Kane on the stroke of half-time, and goals in quick succession from Ezri Konsa and Ben White to start the second-half, it looked like England were on for an easy night against the world champions.

But that all changed when Elliot Anderson was dismissed just after the hour mark after dragging down the onrushing Lamine Yamal, leading to a penalty kick which was promptly converted by Mikel Oyarzabal.

The pressure mounted with 15 minutes of regular time remaining as Spain reduced the deficit to one, with substitute Nico Williams turning home a rapid counter-attack just three minutes after entering the game to make it 2-3.

La Roja looked likely to grab the leveller as the game approached its conclusion, but heroics from Trafford meant England were able to see out the game with their narrow lead intact, securing a top-place finish in League A Group 3 of the Nations League.

Two saves in quick succession saw £40m Leeds man Trafford push away a curling effort from Yamal before tipping a deflected Marc Cucurella rebound around the post in the 80th minute.

But his best moment came in the 90th minute, as he was equal to a first-time effort from Fermin Lopez before leaping across goal to palm a close-range Aymeric Laporte effort wide of the goal.

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What the media think of Trafford’s standout display

Trafford has had plenty of plaudits since his outstanding performance on Sunday night, with national media outlets labelling him a hero for his saves late on in the game.

John Cross, The Daily Mirror’s chief football writer, who attended the game at Atletico Madrid’s Metropolitano Stadium, rated Trafford an 8/10, and had this to say on the Leeds United goalkeeper: “Telling that Trafford got both games against Spain in his job share with Pickford.

“Made a stunning double save late on to preserve England’s lead.”

Flo Clifford, of the Independent, also rated England’s goalkeeper an 8/10, and said: “Had absolutely nothing to do until the second half as Spain failed to have a shot on target, then did his hopes of becoming England’s No 1 no harm at all despite Spain’s two goals.

“Great reflex save to deny Fermin Lopez in the 73rd minute and a fine double save from Marc Cucurella 80 minutes in, then another superb double save to deny Lopez and Yamal in extra time.”

Following the trend set above, BBC Sport also awarded Trafford an 8/10 for his performance. Sami Mokbel said: “Had little to do until Quansah’s error led to Oyarzabal’s successful penalty but made crucial saves in closing stages to see England home.”

And finally, the Daily Express went one further with their rating, handing Trafford a 9/10. Their reporter Charlie Malam said: “Replaced the usual No.1, Jordan Pickford and had an extremely comfortable night on his fifth cap… for as long as England had 11 men on the pitch!

“Sent the wrong way by Oyarzabal. Good saves to deny Fermin Lopez and Lamine Yamal as Spain chased an equaliser, and then an otherworldly save in stoppage time to keep out Aymeric Laporte on the rebound after parrying another Yamal shot.

“A real standout performance despite conceding twice.”

Meanwhile, De La Fuente was left flabbergasted by Trafford’s display.

Explaining how his side were denieda a famous comeback draw, the Spain coach stated: “What we wanted to do with the substitutions was try to go all out, try to generate more chances.

“We did generate some chances but England’s goalkeeper has produced a fantastic performance and stopped two or three potential goals in the last ten or 15 minutes.

“In any case, there were many alternatives but again, I want to say how fantastic England were on the night.”

On the loss overall, the experienced coach added: “All I wanted to do was say how proud I am of them because of this and it’s a shame we don’t have another game coming up, we have to wait until March.

“We’ll surely come back in March with renewed energy, thinking about the Nations League final.

“We’re going to try to get there, knowing difficult it is to get there and win a competition like this.

“But the spirit, the intention, the ambition are all there.”

That performance which has only bolstered the 24-year-old’s claim for the nation’s starting goalkeeper role, with ex-England goalkeeper David Seaman even rating his chances if his development continues at the same rate.