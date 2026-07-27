Manchester United’s bid to strengthen their midfield seems to be gaining pace following reports that they have cleared one hurdle when it comes to Real Madrid’s Eduardo Camavinga, as the chance to sign Victor Osimhen emerges.

Man Utd have already signed two midfielders this summer in Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans, with the pair costing a combined £83m from Chelsea and Aston Villa, respectively.

But with Casemiro no longer at the club and Manuel Ugarte ruled out for the foreseeable future with a knee ligament injury, Man Utd are mulling over strengthening their midfield even further.

In mid-May, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, stated that Man Utd want to sign Camavinga from Madrid ahead of the 2026/27 season.

And it seems that interest has not wavered. The 23-year-old still has three years left on his contract and is believed to favour staying at the Spanish giants as the second Jose Mourinho era at Estadio Bernabeu begins.

The Frenchman was not included in the France squad that finished fourth at this year’s World Cup, and now doubts are mounting about his Los Blancos future.

Man Utd given Eduardo Camavinga opportunity

Last week, Fabrizio Romano stated that Man Utd had held “conversations” with Camavinga’s agents but that the France international wanted to stay put.

The transfer expert added that new manager Mourinho was going to initiate talks with Camavinga ahead of the upcoming season and now, Spanish journalist Sergio Valentin, has reported that the Liga side are prepared to cut ties with him.

He wrote on X on Sunday, “Jose Mourinho has spoken with Eduardo Camavinga and explained his situation to him. He’s going to have a very tough time getting minutes.

“Mourinho has been direct with him. Mourinho already had this idea before arriving at Valdebebas. The club is looking for options for him to be transferred, although Camavinga, for the moment, has said he doesn’t want to leave.”

This may be in light of Madrid trying to sign Manchester City talisman Rodri, who could be on the move following the end of Pep Guardiola’s Etihad tenure.

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Victor Osimhen to make Premier League debut?

For years now, Victor Osimhen has been linked with a move to the Premier League but for one reason or another, it has never materialised.

The likes of Chelsea, Arsenal, and Man Utd were credited with interest in the Nigeria international but none of them made a decisive move for the then-Napoli striker.

To the surprise of many, the prolific striker then joined Galatasaray on loan for the 2024/25 season, before making the move permanent last year.

Man Utd’s interest in him goes back to 2024, or perhaps even earlier, but it seems they, and others, were put off by his high wage demands.

However, in June, a report claimed that Man Utd have placed Osimhen on their ‘shortlist‘ for this summer.

Now, TEAMtalk has revealed that the 27-year-old still harbours ambitions to the move to the Premier League.

His entourage are understood to be exploring options to head to the English top-flight, despite him being settled in Istanbul.

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One source told us, “His team will always work to get him the right opportunity. He wants to play at the very top and compete for major trophies every season.”

However, Galatasaray have no desire to sell their star striker.

Man Utd on alert over Everton star

Everton attacker Iliman Ndiaye has been the subject of sustained interest from Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal this summer.

The Toffees ace still has three years remaining on his contract at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, and David Moyes’ team are under no pressure to sell.

TEAMtalk previously revealed that both Man Utd and Liverpool had been monitoring Ndiaye’s situation, and sources have confirmed that interest has not diminished.

We understand that Everton are prepared to act and begin talks over a new, improved deal for the 25-year-old.

For Liverpool, Ndiaye would be a backup option behind top target Bradley Barcola, plus, a move for the Senegal international would not be popular at Anfield.

This may be one to watch.

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