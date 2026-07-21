Leeds United will continue working hard on adding to their squad this week as their first-team squad departs West Yorkshire for a pre-season tour of America and with an insider providing updates on five players strongly linked with a move to Elland Road in recent weeks.

Daniel Farke’s side are swapping the surrounds of their Thorp Arch training complex to fly across the Atlantic, where they will play three pre-season friendlies, starting with a clash against Wrexham in Tampa on Saturday evening. Matches versus Sunderland in New Jersey and Liverpool in Chicago will then follow.

But while Farke and his players step up their preparations for the 2026/27 campaign and work on building up their fitness, director of football Adam Underwood and his recruitment team have stayed behind in the UK to try and bulk up the Leeds United squad with more quality additions to further improve the German boss’ options.

Top of Leeds’ wishlist this summer is the signing of a new, top-tier No.1. The man who ended last season with the gloves, Karl Darlow, has already moved on to Manchester United, with the club wittingly announcing he had ‘decided to take up an opportunity elsewhere’.

And last summer’s £13.9m signing, Lucas Perri, continues to be linked with a move away having failed to settle and find his best form at Elland Road. The Brazilian looks increasingly likely to move on after just one season in the Premier League.

As revealed by TEAMtalk as far back as February, the Whites are hell-bent on signing James Trafford this summer and see the Manchester City man as a perfect long-term solution as No.1.

And in an update last week, the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Graham Smyth labelled Trafford as Leeds’ “dream signing” this summer, revealing they were positioned firmly in the conversation around a summer deal.

Now in a new update on their prospects of signing the unsettled Manchester City keeper, Smyth has described Trafford as the goalkeeper at the very top of their agenda and the only man they have made a move for between the sticks…

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Leeds Utd transfer update on James Trafford and four other stars

Writing for the YEP, Smyth has confirmed that Trafford is currently on a three-week break from football after completing his duties with England at the World Cup. The 23-year-old will likely use his time away to ponder his next move.

‘The Manchester City goalkeeper could secure a move away from the Etihad this summer and Leeds are in the conversation,’ Smyth wrote.

‘The YEP understands there is currently no active pursuit when it comes to another goalkeeper the Whites have been linked with – Royal Union Saint-Gilloise star Kjell Scherpen – but he is a player they’re well aware of.’

Leeds have also been linked with a move for free agent Germany playmaker Julian Brandt – described by our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, as an ‘aggressive push’ – while Smyth also had an update on another star strongly linked with the Whites in recent weeks, Czech playmaker Pavel Sulc.

‘Julian Brandt, who is a free agent this summer with his Borussia Dortmund contract coming to an end, remains a player Leeds are keen to bring to Elland Road. As reported last week by the YEP, the attacking midfielder’s father, Jurgen, was at Thorp Arch for talks. Leeds are not the only club attempting to land the 30-year-old’s signature.’

With regards to Sulc, he added: ‘Reports have emerged that Leeds are in talks with French side Lyon for Czech attacker Pavel Sulc, but the YEP understands the situation is similar to Scherpen.

‘As it stands, Leeds are not actively pursuing a deal, but that could change if other transfer business does not materialise.’

In other words, Sulc could become a target if a move for Brandt fails.

Leeds are also being strongly linked with Southampton’s Shea Charles this summer, having already made three approaches to the Championship side.

Despite reports a deal is close, though, Smyth insists there has been little progress towards an agreement with Saints, who value the Northern Ireland international at £30m.

‘Multiple reports of a deal being close or even agreed have all been wayward. It remains the case that Leeds are hopeful of striking an agreement with Saints, whose valuation of the 22-year-old has not matched that set by Elland Road chiefs, but the current stalemate is yet to be broken.

Sources, meanwhile, have also confirmed Leeds’ interest in signing John Stones, though the Whites are well down a competitive race which is now being led by a surprise team.

Farke also wants another option up front, and intermediaries have confirmed Leeds are one of the sides to have been contacted over a deal for a prolific Denmark-based frontman.

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