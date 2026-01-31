Leeds United are now reportedly looking at a late swoop for Mohamed Amoura to complete their attacking revamp, with the chances of him arriving at Elland Road rated after he was left out of Wolfsburg’s game against FC Koln on Friday night.

A couple of weeks have now passed since Leeds bolstered their attack with the addition of creative midfielder Facundo Buonanotte on loan from Brighton. However, they have still been in the market for something else up front, being among the main bidders for Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen.

Crystal Palace have also been working on a move for Strand Larsen, so Leeds have had to keep their options open, given their reluctance to raise a bid that would already break their club transfer record.

And another attacker now on the agenda is Amoura, the Algeria international who is currently in his second season with Wolfsburg.

Rumours about Leeds’ interest in Amoura surfaced online on Friday and journalist Nabil Djellit has jumped on the story, claiming the links are genuine.

However, Djellit concludes that the 25-year-old is likely to stay at Wolfsburg.

In an X post, the journalist wrote: “Leeds is indeed interested in Mohamed Amoura. This file has been open for some time. But it has very little chance of coming to fruition before the end of the transfer window. Unless there’s a dramatic twist, the Fennecs’ striker will continue his season with Wolfsburg.”

Amoura squad omission explained

However, eyebrows may have been raised by the fact that Amoura was completely left out by Wolfsburg against Koln.

The Bundesliga club’s official explanation was that it was for ‘disciplinary reasons’, without specifying exactly why.

It’s worth stressing, though, that Djellit’s update was posted after the game. That might imply his exclusion from their matchday squad won’t snowball into a transfer exit.

Amoura remains under contract with Wolfsburg until 2029.

Regardless of whether Leeds are able to sign him or not, what’s interesting is that he is a different kind of forward to Strand Larsen.

While also primarily a centre-forward, Amoura is also suited to playing on the wings every now and then. He is significantly shorter than Strand Larsen, so less of a target man (but has been in better goalscoring form this season).

On one hand, it could mean that one signing wouldn’t exclude the other, depending on budget. But more likely, there could be a realisation that a different kind of profile would be best suited next to Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the centre-forward pairing.

Leeds transfer news: Piroe exit stance; Bid rejected

Meanwhile, one striker linked with an exit from Leeds is Joel Piroe, who has only started twice in the Premier League so far this season.

Piroe is the subject of a proposal to move to Rangers, with his stance on the move being revealed.

In other news, sources have confirmed Leeds are poised to open contract talks with their captain, Ethan Ampadu.

And the Whites have rejected a bid for one of their summer signings.