West Ham accelerating double signing of England int’l and Tottenham star

West Ham are ramping up efforts to sign an England international defender and Antonin Kinsky from Tottenham after a move for a different goalkeeper came to nothing.

West Ham remain locked in talks with Southampton as they attempt to strike a deal for Taylor Harwood‑Bellis, despite seeing their initial proposal rejected, we can confirm.

Harwood-Bellis, 23, has been a mainstay in England’s many youth sides over the years and received his first cap for the senior side during Lee Carsley’s temporary spell in charge back in 2024.

The Hammers opened negotiations with an offer of a loan with an option to buy for £10million in the summer.

That package has been dismissed by Southampton, who are adamant the England defender will only leave if their £18million valuation is met.

Discussions are ongoing, and sources indicate West Ham are yet to decide whether they will return with an improved offer or explore alternative defensive targets before the window closes.

Chelsea’s Axel Disasi is a viable option via the loan route and that deal has been explored.

However, Harwood‑Bellis remains one of the club’s preferred options, and talks have not been abandoned. We understand Harwood-Bellis is open to the move.

Meanwhile, West Ham are also continuing their search for a goalkeeper, with the club still pushing to bring in competition before the deadline.

Their top choice remains Tottenham’s Antonin Kinsky on loan, but as of now, no agreement has been reached between the clubs.

An agreement on personal terms is in place, however, and the belief is Spurs will greenlight the move if able to sign adequate cover.

West Ham also made contact with Manchester City over veteran stopper, Stefan Oretga, but it’s Nottingham Forest who’ve struck a deal.

The Hammers are expected to work on both the goalkeeper and centre-back deals right up to the deadline as they look to strengthen key areas of Nuno Espirito Santo’s squad.

