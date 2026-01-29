Leeds United are preparing to open contract talks with captain Ethan Ampadu, with TEAMtalk sources indicating the club are keen to reward the Wales international for his outstanding form since their return to the Premier League.

The 25-year-old moved to Elland Road in a bargain £7m deal from Chelsea in summer 2023, signing a four-year contract at Elland Road. After a somewhat nomadic career that had seen him shipped out on loan four times while a Chelsea player, Ampadu has found a home at Leeds and has fast become one of the club’s most influential signings of recent years.

Ampadu’s current deal runs until 2027, but his influence at Elland Road has grown to such an extent that Leeds are now moving proactively to secure his long‑term future.

Nothing short of exceptional in his 101 games for Leeds so far, the 57-times capped Wales international played a pivotal role in last season’s promotion push and has seamlessly carried that level into the top flight.

We understand that Ampadu’s performances have not gone unnoticed. A number of Premier League sides – along with clubs across Europe – have been monitoring his situation closely, aware that his contract is entering a period where interest naturally intensifies.

His versatility, leadership and consistency have made him one of the most admired defensive midfielders outside the traditional elite.

Leeds to offer Ampadu significant pay rise – Sources

However, Leeds have absolutely no intention of entertaining offers. Sources close to the club insist Ampadu is viewed as a cornerstone of their project under Daniel Farke, both on and off the pitch.

The plan is to open discussions in the coming weeks, with the aim of tying him down to improved terms that reflect his status as captain and one of the squad’s most influential figures.

Ampadu, who can cover in central defence, earns a wage of around £2m a year at Leeds – around £40,000 a week. However, given his importance to the cause, Leeds are ready to significantly increase his earnings – and likewise, TEAMtalk understands there is already a confidence that Ampadu, who has found a home at Leeds, is ready to commit.

Speaking just before Christmas, after the thumping 4-1 win over Crystal Palace at Elland Road, Farke declared Ampadu as Leeds’ most important player – and one of the best in the business at Premier League level.

“For us, he’s a key player. He’s one of our most important players. If not our most important player,” Farke said.

“He’s playing in the heart of midfield, you have to be strong and we have this with [Anton] Stach, [Ilia] Gruev, [Ao] Tanaka, [Sean] Longstaff. Ethan is a cornerstone and a key figure. Important for the balance, good against the ball.

“He wins duels, has a sense of danger, helps the backline, initiates the attacks, he stifles counterattacks. There is more to come. He’s young for a captain, but he is one of the best midfielders in this league.”

For Leeds, securing Ampadu’s future would be a major statement of stability and ambition. For the clubs circling, it may be the clearest sign yet that the Wales international is going nowhere.

Additional reporting by Graeme Bailey

