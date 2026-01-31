Chelsea are seriously contemplating whether to meet Rennes’ asking price – or get close enough to it – to ensure the arrival of top defensive target Jeremy Jacquet before Monday’s transfer deadline, TEAMtalk understands.

As first revealed by TEAMtalk, Jacquet has made it clear his priority is a move to Stamford Bridge, and that stance has not shifted despite interest from elsewhere.

And in the last 24 hours, we can confirm that Chelsea have intimated during talks with Rennes that they want a deal done, with the London club now exploring the final mechanisms required to get it over the line in time.

Sources indicate that player-involved structures have been discussed, including the possibility of Axel Disasi moving the other way or youngster Tyrique George being added to negotiations.

Another option on the table is sending Aaron Anselmino to Rennes on loan, following his recent recall from Borussia Dortmund.

We are told Rennes have also asked about Strasbourg pair Mamadou Sarr, currently on loan from Chelsea, and Ismael Doukoure.

At this stage, the ball is firmly in Chelsea’s court, with Rennes holding out for a figure close to their valuation and waiting to see whether the Blues will push forward decisively.

Meanwhile, Jacquet is now on standby, waiting to discover whether he will be boarding a plane to London before Monday night or whether he must put his Stamford Bridge ambitions on hold until the summer.

Latest Chelsea transfer news

Jacquet isn’t the only member of the Rennes squad Chelsea have looked at, since they were also interested in forward, Mohamed Kader Meite.

However, Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal have beaten them and various other Premier League admirers to a deal.

Meanwhile, my colleague Rudy Galetti has revealed Chelsea have received an offer from Qatari side Al Sadd for David Datro Fofana.

Chelsea recently recalled Fofana from his loan spell in Turkey with Fatih Karagumruk with the aim of selling him elsewhere, and Al Sadd have stepped forward.

The side managed by Roberto Mancini have made their move to take Fofana on loan, with Chelsea’s response coming to light.

In other news, Chelsea have been rejected by one of their former players that they were offered the chance to re-sign.