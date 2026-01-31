Liverpool have rebuffed an approach from Inter Milan for Curtis Jones, with club sources insisting the midfielder will not be allowed to explore a late-window switch to the San Siro, and what that means for Nottingham Forest’s move for Davide Frattesi has also been revealed.

TEAMtalk understands Inter held direct conversations with Jones’ camp in recent days, with the England international said to be “intrigued” by the possibility of joining the Serie A giants.

The Nerazzurri sounded out the 25-year-old as they weigh up midfield options ahead of Monday’s 7pm deadline.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the deal Inter had in mind was a six-month loan that contained an option to buy worth €40m.

However, senior Anfield figures have made it clear to us that Jones remains an important squad member, and Liverpool have no intention of sanctioning major exits at this stage of the window.

The Reds view their business as complete and are unwilling to weaken Arne Slot’s options with the season entering a crucial phase.

Inter’s interest in Jones emerged after they struck an agreement to sell Davide Frattesi to Nottingham Forest, with the Premier League side pushing hard to finalise a loan deal containing an option worth close to £35m.

Forest moved for Frattesi after allowing Douglas Luiz to cut his loan spell short, and the Italian midfielder has already given the green light to the switch.

But Inter have informed both Forest and Frattesi that they will not approve the transfer until a replacement is secured — prompting their enquiry for Jones.

With Liverpool shutting that door, the Nerazzurri are now assessing alternative targets.

As such, Forest’s move for Frattesi is not dead, but is now reliant on Inter finding and securing a deal for a worthy alternative to Jones in a short space of time.

Forest, meanwhile, are gearing up for a frantic final few days of the window. As well as closing in on Frattesi, they are preparing to battle West Ham for Manchester City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega, who is attracting significant late interest.

The Midlands club are also still attempting to wrap up a deal for Jean‑Philippe Mateta, though sources indicate the Crystal Palace striker would prefer a move to Italy, where AC Milan and Juventus continue to monitor his situation.

