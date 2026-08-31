Leeds United manager Daniel Farke is still keen on new signings

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke remains hopeful that his side can still add Chelsea star Mykhailo Mudryk to their attack before the transfer window closes in a move that could spell the end of a popular star’s time at Elland Road.

The Whites have added five players to their squad so far this summer, with two goalkeepers, James Trafford and Michael Zetterer, joining defenders Tarik Muharemovic and Nico Elvedi and attacking midfielder Harry Wilson in making the switch to Elland Road.

But Farke still wants additions to his attack at Leeds, and they have been actively exploring another signing there over the final days of the window.

One player they have held talks with, and remain keen on, is Chelsea winger Mudryk.

The Ukrainian star, signed in an initial £62m deal from Shakhtar Donetsk in January 2023, is keen to get his career back on track after serving a suspension for alleged doping offences, dating back to December 2024. Those charges have since been dropped, leaving Mudryk free to resume his career, but with the London side keen to secure a loan exit where he can be guaranteed game time.

As Leeds cannot guarantee Mudryk minutes, their approach has so far been rejected, though as we revealed last week, hope still remains they can talk their Premier League rivals into a deal and with the player making a move to Elland Road his clear preference, over rival interest from Coventry and Strasbourg.

Now, per an update from The Athletic, Leeds are ready to resume talks with Chelsea and hope a third attempt to land Mudryk can prove successful, and with hope growing that a deal can be struck before Tuesday’s 11pm deadline.

Should Leeds be successful in their late approach for Mudryk, that will free up Willy Gnonto to leave Elland Road.

The Italy winger has proved a hugely popular figure during his four-year stint at Elland Road, but has found himself pushed down the pecking order in recent weeks owing to Farke’s change of system, which favours wing-backs over out-and-out wingers.

As a result, a move back to Italy is on the cards for the 22-year-old.

READ MORE: Top Serie A side pushing to sign Leeds star Gnonto in late window double deal

Leeds miss out on Conrad Harder

Indeed, Gnonto has already held talks with Fiorentina over a potential move back to Serie A; a move the player, we understand, is keen to make.

Leeds, for their part, have cleared Gnonto to leave – but only if they sign a replacement for him in their attack, with Mudryk looking the most likely option.

At the same time, Leeds United appear to have missed out on signing striker Conrad Harder.

We revealed last week that Leeds had been made aware of the RB Leipzig man’s availability and had even held talks with the Danish striker’s agents.

However, sources insisted that the Whites had yet to decide whether to actively bid for his services or not.

Ultimately, though, it seems that delay has opened the doors for Harder to secure an alternative move, and it’s since emerged that the player is on the cusp of signing for Strasbourg instead.

Per German journalist Philipp Hinze, the Ligue 1 side are in talks to sign him on loan with an option to buy, with the move expected to go through before the deadline closes.

As for Leeds, Farke has acknowledged that his side still need reinforcements before the window shuts.

Commenting on what he would ideally still like to do after Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Brentford, Farke stated: “Happy on the goalkeeper position.

“Outfield, the group is not too big. Senior centre-backs and wing-backs, we don’t have the most.

“We will stay awake. One or two more additions would definitely be helpful. With the players I’ve got, I’m very happy.”

As Farke has hinted, a new centre-half could be on the agenda, what with the club losing Joe Rodon to a suspected hamstring tear on Sunday.

One name we understand that Leeds could look into signing is towering Everton centre-half Jake O’Brien.

Sunday’s draw maintains Leeds’ unbeaten start, backing up claims made through the week that Farke’s men can ‘reach for the stars’ this season.