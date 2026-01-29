Leeds United are being linked with a late window swoop to bring in free agent winger Raheem Sterling following confirmation that he has left Chelsea – and sources have explained the factors that will determine where he will decide to play next after seeing his career stall while at Stamford Bridge.

The 82-times capped England star, now 31, is a free agent after agreeing a mutual termination of his contract at Chelsea that still had 18 months left to run. Walking away from a mammoth £27.3m in wages – Sterling was earning £350,000 a week at Stamford Bridge – the player is now open to offers as he tries to get his career back on track.

Having cost Chelsea a whopping £47.5m from Manchester City just three and a half years ago, Sterling would bring bags of experience and plenty of ability to whatever club he winds up at next.

And following confirmation that he has agreed a termination to his deal with the Blues, we can reveal that Crystal Palace, Fulham and West Ham have all held exploratory talks over a deal.

Leeds United have also been linked with a move, with news on Thursday emerging that Palace have beaten them to the signing of Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen.

However, while Leeds feel well blessed for options to cover the left wing – where Sterling prefers to play – we can confirm the player’s current preference is to secure a deal that will keep him in London, giving all three aforementioned sides a major advantage.

That said, as our transfer correspondent, Dean Jones, can confirm that Sterling will also consider two other factors before deciding his next move…

Raheem Sterling’s next club: Winger wants two factors guaranteed

Asked by TEAMtalk where he sees Sterling playing next, Jones revealed: “Raheem Sterling is definitely getting offers to consider from outside of English football, and some of them are high profile.

“It is very important to him that wherever he moves feels safe and that his family are able to settle and thrive, so that will be a major consideration.

“Obviously, staying in London has always been the preference, but if a decent-length contract is available in a country with a way of life that feels accommodating, then he would consider it, too.

“The main briefing out of sources close to the player is that he is open to everything at this stage, so that he can make a very informed decision.

“Napoli are one of the clubs being linked already, but we will have to wait and see whether that is suitable.”

As for Leeds, it would be a surprise were they to show their hand for the 31-year-old. While he will no longer be able to command the sort of salary he was on at Stamford Bridge, it would still be a stretch for the Whites – who would prefer an out-and-out centre forward – to make contact over a deal.

Add in that the Whites are not yet assured of Premier League safety – albeit they do now hold a six-point buffer on the drop zone and playing with a real swagger and confidence right now – they would only likely offer a short-term deal. We understand Sterling would prefer a deal with a little more of a longer guarantee – nearer the 18-month mark.

Wherever he ends up next, Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior is adamant his next club will be landing a real gem.

“He’s a magnificent guy. He’s a magnificent player. There are a lot of positive things going on in the background that I really have nothing to do with,” Rosenior told the media after Chelsea had beaten Napoli to secure a place in the last 16 of the Champions League.

“So I wish Raheem and his family all the very best in his future and I hope he has a really good rest of his career.”

Leeds latest: Chances of permanent Buonanotte deal; Joel Piroe exit update

Leeds and Chelsea have, inadvertently, already done one deal this month with Argentina international, Facundo Buonanotte, cancelling his loan at Stamford Bridge to take up a similar arrangement at Elland Road.

Now sources can reveal what Leeds must do if they are to push through a permanent deal for the on-loan Brighton playmaker.

In other news, Joel Piroe is showing no desire to leave Elland Road, with TEAMtalk sources indicating the Dutch striker has already rebuffed approaches from two Championship clubs despite Leeds United making it clear he is available this month.

Elsewhere, Harry Wilson’s decision over the long-term future at Fulham has come to light as the Cottagers close in on Manchester City winger Oscar Bobb, with the Whites and Everton among the Wales winger’s many admirers.

