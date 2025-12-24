Leeds United are holding internal talks over whether to make a concrete move to sign RB Leipzig defender El Chadaille Bitshiabu after learning of his potential availability, with sources rating the Frenchman’s chances of a move to Elland Road.

The Whites are one of the Premier League’s most in-form sides and go into the festive programme with renewed optimism after a thumping 4-1 demolition job of Crystal Palace at Elland Road on Saturday. That takes their unbeaten run to four and a tidy six points clear of the relegation zone and despite what looked their trickiest run of fixtures this season.

With confidence sky-high heading into another testing game on Sunday, away at Sunderland, Farke has been hailed for bravely transforming both his and Leeds United‘s fortunes with a tactical switch to a 3-5-2 from their previous 4-3-3.

Not only have the goals been flowing since the change, but the Whites are also looking significantly more resolute in defence.

However, by playing three centre-halves at the back, Farke knows Leeds lack quality cover should any of Joe Rodon, Jaka Bijol or Pascal Struijk suffer injury or suspension.

And while they do have cover in the form of £6m summer signing Sebastiaan Bornauw and, potentially, in captain Ethan Ampadu, who can drop back from midfield into central defence, Leeds now feel the addition of another quality option to play in central defence will be vital across the second half of the season.

To that end, information shared with our transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey has revealed that Leeds United have made the addition of defensive cover heading in 2026 an urgent priority.

The Whites’ footballing hierarchy has spoken to Farke about the make-up of his squad, and a new centre-half is now being made a major aim in the winter window, if they can land a suitable option.

One defender that we can confirm has come up in conversation is RB Leipzig’s 20-year-old French man-mountain, Chadaille Bitshiabu.

The 6ft 5in star is looking for more regular football after making just four appearances this season – and that could, in theory, happen at Leeds.

Romano confirms Leeds target is open to leaving Leipzig

To that end, Farke knows that the chances of all three of his centre-halves making it through every game of the season unscathed are limited, despite Rodon, for example, now on an incredible run of playing in 103 consecutive games.

Leipzig are believed to be ready to loan the player out, though are opposed to a permanent deal for the former PSG prospect.

That arrangement could also suit Leeds, who are still keeping a careful lid on their finances in January but would also be wary of spending big money on a player they could not necessarily guarantee regular first-team football to, either.

However, there is other interest in Chadaille Bitshiabu too, and we understand West Ham have also been made aware of his potential availability as Nuno Espirito Santo looks to strengthen his defensive options for the second half of the season.

Despite that, if Leeds do make a concrete move, they would be confident of winning the race for his signature. The Whites enjoy a strong relationship with the Red Bull group, who are a silent partner in the club and are their main shirt sponsors, and having also struck several transfer agreements across their group in recent times.

Indeed, Tyler Adams (Leipzig), Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen and Max Wober (all Salzburg) have made the switch in recent times.

Meanwhile, the trusted Fabrizio Romano has taken to X to confirm that Chadaille Bitshiabu could depart the Red Bull Arena in the new year.

He posted: “Understand El Chadaille Bitshiabu could leave RB Leipzig in the January transfer window. The 20-year-old defender will be one to watch as Premier League clubs have asked about the situation in the last days.

“Bitshiabu, currently not happy with his playing time.”

