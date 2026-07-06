Fresh reports in Italy insist Leeds United are front and centre of the race to sign Zion Suzuki with the Whites preparing a concrete offer to convince Parma to sell, while the exit of an unwanted Whites squad man has drawn new interest from two giants of his home country.

The Whites, who have already struck a deal to sign free agent Harry Wilson from Fulham, are also in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer as they look to sign a long-term option between the sticks.

While they await a decision on Karl Darlow’s long-term future and with the goalkeeper now out of contract at Elland Road, Leeds are, understandably, casting their eyes over the market for a potential upgrade.

While James Trafford is very much admired, competition for the England man is tough, and the Whites are currently trailing a race now being led by Tottenham Hotspur, and with Newcastle United and Aston Villa also keen for a player that we understand Manchester City will seek as much as £40m for this summer.

Sources, though, can confirm that Japan star Suzuki is also appreciated at Leeds, and with a valuation of around €30m (£25.7m, $34.3m), would be considerably cheaper than the Man City man.

Indeed, over the last week, reports in both Italy and Japan have claimed Leeds are making a beeline for the 23-year-old, with some journalists claiming the Whites already have an agreement over personal terms with the keeper.

While it is worth noting those claims have not been backed up by any respected English sources, Italian outlets continue to bang the drum that Suzuki is Elland Road-bound this summer – and now a fresh report claims an official Leeds offer to Parma for the star is in the works.

Per La Stampa, Leeds are ‘especially serious with a £25.8m offer now in the final stages of development’ for Suzuki.

Furthermore, it’s claimed that the Whites’ willingness to match the Serie A side’s valuation will ensure a ‘bewitched’ Juventus will be beaten to his signature with the Bianconeri, who are long-term admirers of the 28-cap star, now facing the reality of missing out to Leeds.

And while Juve could yet hijack the deal, La Stampa is convinced that Leeds are ‘in control’ over the transfer and all the signs point towards a record-breaking move to West Yorkshire…

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Leeds transfers: Funds to be raised from the sale of unwanted star

While the focus at Elland Road is on five to six quality additions this summer, the Whites will also move to offload a number of players who no longer feature in Daniel Farke’s first-team plans.

Indeed, their kitty for this summer is already £15m up, having agreed a deal to offload Pascal Struijk to Brighton.

The likes of Joe Gelhardt, Jack Harrison and Joel Piroe will also move on, while the Whites will also look to move out two more forgotten defenders in Isaan Schmidt and Max Wober.

On the subject of Schmidt, who spent last season on loan with Werder Bremen, who have since declined their option to buy, the Whites are hopeful of quickly finding a new home for the unwanted 26-year-old squad man.

The Switzerland international, a £2.5m signing from St Gallen in August 2024, has made just 12 league appearances for the Whites – all of which have come off the bench – is now wanted back in his homeland, according to 4-4-2.ch.

And they claim that the country’s ‘two heavyweights’, Young Boys and FC Basel, are keen on signing the full-back.

While the report does not say whether this would be on a loan or a permanent move, we understand Leeds would be happy to accept a modest £2m to £2.5m to move the star on, who has just two years remaining on his Elland Road deal.

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