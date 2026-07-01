Leeds United are ready to push the boat out and do all in their power to sign Zion Suzuki from Parma in what could amount to the second-largest deal in their history, though claims that a move for the Japan goalkeeper is close have been played down by a second source.

The Whites are looking for four to five quality additions this summer to strengthen the squad that finished 14th under Daniel Farke in their first season back in the Premier League.

And while Leeds United expect to announce Harry Wilson as summer signing number one in due course, they also hope to add a new left-sided central defender, another striker, a midfielder and a new goalkeeper to their ranks.

Their quest to bring in a new number one has been highlighted by the fact that the man who finished last season as their No.1, Karl Darlow, has on Wednesday fallen out of contract and is technically free to join a club of his choosing.

Despite that, Leeds are keen to keep the Wales international, and sources last week revealed there was confidence that he will sign a new two-year deal.

Regardless, Leeds are very much in the hunt for an upgrade between the sticks, and sources confirmed on June 19 that Parma star Suzuki, who enjoyed an impressive World Cup with Japan before their elimination by Brazil on Monday, is very much on their radar.

Now Italian journalist, Gianluigi Longari, has revealed Leeds are ready to spend big on the 23-year-old star in an update that will really excite their fans.

Posting on X, he wrote: ‘Leeds is trying to close the deal for Zion Suzuki.

‘The competition is fierce for the Japanese goalkeeper, but #LUFC doesn’t want to squander the advantage they’ve built up and is willing to go beyond 30M with the bonuses demanded by Parma.

‘Other clubs are keeping tabs on the situation, with Leeds currently in the lead.’

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Sources rate Leeds’ chances of signing Zion Suzuki

That €30m (£26m) fee that Longari, who has 127k followers on X and is a regular on La TV dello Sport, claims would comfortably shatter Leeds’ record fee spent on a goalkeeper – which currently sits at the €16m fee paid for Lucas Perri last summer.

And if the price soars beyond the €30m mark, it could ultimately move second on their all-time record outlay list, behind the €40.5m (£35.5m) spent on Georginio Rutter in January 2023.

However, Leeds may not be quite so advanced as Longari suggests.

We exclusively revealed on June 22 that Aston Villa are also in the hunt to sign Suzuki as a potential heir to Emiliano Martinez, should the Argentina goalkeeper move on. That link has since been picked up by other sources.

Suzuki was also tentatively linked with a move to Liverpool in other sections of the Italian media on Tuesday.

The YEP’s Graham Smyth, though, isn’t quite so sure if Leeds that will sign Suzuki, labelling him as an ambitious target and not one he sees as easy to pull off.

Furthermore, Sky Sports reporter Zinny Boswell has also dismissed reports that Leeds are advancing in their pursuit of Suzuki, though has also confirmed he’s a target.

Writing on X on Tuesday evening, he posted: ‘Leeds United are interested in Zion Suzuki – but as it stands they’re not actively pursuing the 23yo, who is one of the GK options on their list.

‘#LUFC still waiting for a decision from Karl Darlow, whose contract expires at midnight, which is having an impact on plans.’

On the subject of ambitious targets, sources have confirmed Leeds are one of the sides in the hunt to sign Julian Brandt this summer, the Germany playmaker available on a free transfer after leaving Borussia Dortmund.

However, the Whites have no intention of losing another key defender this summer after Pascal Struijk, with the Whites giving Chelsea a clear response over interest in one of their regular starters.

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