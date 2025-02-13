Newcastle’s superstar striker Alexander Isak is very interested in a move to Liverpool, TEAMtalk understands, while we can reveal the Reds’ stance on a potential move.

The Swedish international has arguably been Europe’s best centre-forward this season, notching 17 Premier League goals so far, hence the growing interest in his signature.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are desperate to tie Isak down to a new lucrative contract to stave off the interest, with talks expected to take place in the summer.

As we have consistently reported, Arsenal are huge admirers of Isak and have him shortlisted as their dream target for the summer, but the chances of getting him are slim due to the Magpies’ price tag of over £120million.

Arsenal are not alone, however, and Isak’s links with Liverpool have grown stronger since former player Jamie Carragher’s comments, in which he urged the Reds to sign the 25-year-old.

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Isak would be very interested in a move to Anfield. It’s no secret that he wants to play consistent Champions League football and compete for trophies, which would be almost guaranteed with Liverpool.

Newcastle are well aware of Isak’s desire to play at the very top and that’s one of the reasons why they are desperate to seal Champions League qualification. But the other question is whether Liverpool would sanction a huge spend on the Swede.

Liverpool have shortlisted Alexander Isak – sources

Liverpool recruit players in a certain way and will not submit huge bids unless they are 100% convinced the player improves their starting XI and he wants to join.

It is true that Arne Slot’s side are keen to sign a new striker in the summer, amid the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Darwin Nunez.

However, there is yet to be any confirmation from club sources that they are preparing to submit a summer bid for Newcastle star Isak.

The forward is on the shortlist and Liverpool are considering him as an option, but moving from that point to building the framework for an official offer is a big jump.

There would need to be a clear signal that Isak is available for Liverpool to make a bid. That could happen if Isak rejects a new Newcastle contract, so we’ll have to wait and see on that front.

If Newcastle qualify for the Champions League then in all likelihood Isak will stay. He is under contract at St James’ Park until 2028 currently, so the Magpies are still in a strong negotiating position, despite the confirmed interest in the player.

Liverpool round-up: Kerkez battle ignites, ex-Man Utd man eyed

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk can reveal that Liverpool and Chelsea have both held discussions with the agents of Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez, ahead of a potential summer move.

The Reds are keen to bring in competition for ageing star Andy Robertson and Kerkez is among their top targets.

Bournemouth would reluctantly consider bids in the region of £40m for the Hungarian international, per our sources.

In other news, reports suggest that Liverpool are also interested in former Man Utd left-back Alvaro Fernandez Carreras, who joined Benfica last summer.

It’s claimed that sporting director Richard Hughes has already ‘made contact’ over a potential deal and discussions are ongoing.

Carreras has very quickly made Man Utd look foolish for their decision to part with his services so quickly, and particularly for such a low fee of an initial €6m plus an additional €3m in add-ons.

The 21-year-old has made 34 appearances across all competitions for Benfica this season, scoring three goals and making four assists.

