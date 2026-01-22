Liverpool manager Arne Slot sees his job under threat after the dismissal of Xabi Alonso at Real Madrid

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has sent the Reds fans a stern message over the booing of his side and his management after reminding them of the Premier League title he won for the club last season, while a trusted journalist has provided a major update on claims he faces the sack and could be replaced at the helm by Xabi Alonso.

Slot breezed into Merseyside last season and took the squad he inherited from Jurgen Klopp to title success at a canter, ultimately finishing 10 points clear of nearest challengers Arsenal. However, after being allowed to invest some £440m (€505m, $600m) on new players over the summer, the defence of their crown has not exactly gone to plan.

Indeed, a bleak run of form over the autumn saw Liverpool lose an unacceptable nine of 12 games during their nadir; form which saw the Liverpool Echo claim the Dutchman was one week away from the sack.

Since then, Liverpool have gone 13 matches unbeaten and did put up arguably their best display for some weeks on Wednesday night in putting Marseille to the sword, 3-0 in the Champions League.

However, the Dutchman and his side were subject to some boos last time out as Burnley hauled the Reds back to escape Anfield with a 1-1 draw last time out.

Speaking before that match at the Stade Velodrome, Slot was quick to remind fans calling for his head and jeering his team that he is one of only two Liverpool managers to have delivered Premier League title glory over the last 30 years.

“Do people not expect that to be possible for me? To be successful? It’s new to me, but if you’re one-and-a-half years in the job and have already won the Premier League, when the club has won it twice in 30 years, I’m surprised to hear that,” Slot clapped back at doubts over the job he has done when speaking to TNT Sports.

“But if that is the situation, then I have to accept that. I’ve tried the same things as last season this time around.”

Slot also insists his expensively assembled squad will need time to gel and has urged fans to stay patient with him and his players.

“Everyone knows what we need to do in order to make the next step in this transition phase, but sometimes a bit of patience is needed.”

Journalist provides update on Slot future, Xabi Alonso to Liverpool claims

Despite those pleas, we understand Slot should certainly be able to sleep a little easier of late.

Our reporter, Fraser Fletcher, revealed earlier this month that the club have no plans to sack Slot right now, though they do have a list of four options to replace the Dutchman should they decide to make a change.

However, nothing will be decided before the summer, with FSG determined to see out the season at the very least with the 47-year-old at the helm.

At the same time Slot was speaking, journalist Ben Jacobs provided a firm update on Slot’s future, as well as sharing what he knows about the links to Xabi Alonso, with the Spaniard strongly tipped to replace him at Anfield in light of his recent departure at Real Madrid.

“Regarding Xabi Alonso and Liverpool, it’s Slot and Liverpool. And for now, Slot retains the pretty firm, I’m told, backing of the hierarchy,” Jacobs told talkSPORT.

“And no doubt, come the end of the season, there’ll be a review based on where they’re at. But all signs point to Liverpool sticking with their appointment rather than having their head turned by Xabi Alonso being available mid-season.”

