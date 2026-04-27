Fabrizio Romano, inset, has revealed what the future holds for Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker

Just a day after TEAMtalk revealed that Alisson Becker is open to leaving Liverpool for Juventus in the summer transfer window, Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the goalkeeper could depart Anfield for good.

On April 26, our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported Juventus’ interest in signing Alisson from Liverpool in the summer of 2026.

Sources have told us that Juventus have already held talks with Alisson’s representatives and have offered the Brazil international goalkeeper a two-year contract with the option for a third.

We understand that Alisson is ‘intrigued’ by the prospect of moving back to Italy and playing for Juventus.

Liverpool have already taken up the option to extend the former AS Roma star’s contract by one year to 2027.

Graeme Bailey has reported that a potential solution could be Michele Di Gregorio moving to Liverpool from Juventus in a swap deal for Alisson.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has now backed our report, noting Juventus’ offer to the 33-year-old goalkeeper and his openness to a move to the Bianconeri.

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Alisson ‘tempted’ to leave Liverpool for Juventus

Romano said about Alisson on his YouTube channel on April 27: “On one side, Alisson has one more year contract at Liverpool.

“On the other side, Juventus are prepared to offer two plus one or even three years at the club to the Brazilian goalkeeper.

“From my understanding, Alisson would be tempted by the possibility to return in Italy and try a new chapter after he did fantastic at Roma a few years with the same coach, who is now at Juventus, Luciano Spalletti.

“So, Alisson would be tempted by this possibility.

“But Alisson doesn’t want to leave Liverpool in a bad way at all.

“Alisson wants to respect Liverpool. Alisson loves Liverpool. Alisson will not leave on bad terms.

“That’s the intention of the Brazilian goalkeeper.

“So, now, it’s on Liverpool to decide from now to the end of the season, to communicate something with Alisson, to discuss with Alisson and decide what they want to do – if they want to keep him, if they want to sell him, if they open doors, which conditions what Liverpool can pay to Liverpool eventually, so several points to clarify in order to understand the future of Alisson.

“But, at the moment, it depends on Liverpool.”

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