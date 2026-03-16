Liverpool have received a huge boost in their quest to bring Yan Diomande to Anfield in the summer transfer window, with a German source revealing that Bayern Munich have decided not to pursue their interest in the RB Leipzig winger.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on March 10, 2026, that Liverpool are planning to make an early move for Diomande.

Diomande has emerged as one of the finest young wingers in European football, and Liverpool are keen on getting ahead of the competition to strike a deal with RB Leipzig for the Ivory Coast international.

Sources have told us that Diomande is aware of Liverpool’s interest in securing his services this summer.

We understand that those close to the 19-year-old have encouraged Liverpool to make their move.

Liverpool have been scouting the winger in recent matches and are also aware that RB Leipzig want €100million (£86.5m, $116.5m) for him.

Graeme Bailey reported on March 10, 2026, that Bayern Munich are also following Diomande.

Our transfer insider revealed at the time that with Luis Diaz and Michael Olise in their team, the defending Bundesliga champions are hesitant to spend €100m (£86.5m, $116.5m) on a 19-year-old winger who has played only 25 Bundesliga matches and just 10 LaLiga games so far in his career.

Bild journalist Christian Falk has now reported that Bayern have decided not to pursue their interest in Diomande because he is too expensive.

Falk wrote on his website, CFBayernInsider: “It is TRUE: Yan Diomande is no longer a priority for Bayern’s decision-makers.

“He obviously has so much quality and is playing very well in the Bundesliga this term.

“So, he’s not off the list because he’s a poor player, but rather because he’s too good and too expensive!

“Bayern know how much RB Leipzig are looking for in a transfer fee (negotiations will start at €100m [£86.2m]) and it’s a lot!

“Certainly more than what Bayern are prepared to pay at the moment.

“And the fact of the matter is that they already have Luis Diaz, who is the main man on the left side.

“They can’t pay so much money for what would effectively be a backup signing.

“So, it’s hard for Bayern Munich, given they love the player, but they won’t be involved in the poker with Premier League clubs.

“He’s too expensive.”

Bayern’s decision on Diomande will come as a huge boost to Liverpool’s chances of signing the winger this summer.

While there is interest in Diomande from Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, neither club is in pressing need of signing a winger, especially one who is just starting his career and will cost €100million (£86.5m, $116.5m).

Liverpool have been actively working on a deal and making background checks on the Ivorian gem, which shows that they are keen on him.

While Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United have also been scouting the winger, we revealed back on February 16, 2026, that Liverpool’s interest in Diomande is the ‘most advanced’ among Premier League clubs.

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