Speculation that Arne Slot will be the next Premier League manager to lose his job has dramatically swelled in the wake of huge overnight developments, and amid growing links to an elite replacement, sources can reveal the truth behind the Dutchman’s future.

The Reds were beaten 3-2 in a dramatic clash at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday. It was the reigning Premier League champions’ seventh league defeat of the campaign – three more than in the whole of last season – and leaves Liverpool down in sixth place in the table.

Off the back of that, speculation has risen that Slot is in line to be sacked by Liverpool, and bookmakers have acted accordingly by dramatically slashing the odds on him losing his job to 2/5 overnight.

Furthermore, with our correspondent Fraser Fletcher revealing earlier this month that FSG do have contingency plans in place and are keeping their eyes on four would-be replacements, the club are staying alert to all possibilities at this stage.

However, Fletcher was keen to stress that the Reds are still unlikely to pull the trigger on Slot midway through the season and any decision is likely to be put on hold until the season’s end.

Fenway Sports Group (FSG) and sporting director Richard Hughes are understood to value Slot’s tactical acumen and the stability he brought in his first year. Reliable sources, speaking earlier this month, stated his job is “not in any jeopardy at the moment,” with no plans for a mid-season change.

Contract talks for an extension – once seen as inevitable after last season’s triumph – have been shelved amid the current form dip, however.

Despite that, while Liverpool do seem content to wait until the season’s end to make any drastic changes, the shadow of Xabi Alonso does lurk over the Dutchman in the wake of the latter’s recent removal as Real Madrid manager.

Speculation that the Reds have now ‘made first contact’ for Alonso on Sunday have done little to ease claims that Slot could be dismissed, while a fresh update appears to have given Liverpool a ‘clear path’ to his appointment.

Want breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Liverpool given ‘clear path’ to Xabi Alonso as Slot speaks out on sack reports

Per reports in Spain, the Reds have now been given the green light by Alonso to become Liverpool’s next manager.

Per Fichajes, after being sacked by Real Madrid earlier this month, Alonso ‘isn’t willing to accept just any offer’ and is currently ‘going through a period of deep reflection’.

The report adds that Liverpool are ’emerging as an increasingly solid option, both in the short and medium term’ for Alonso and with Slot currently only having ‘the board’s support until the end of the season’.

Furthermore, it’s claimed the response from Alonso has been ‘positive’, and there is now a ‘clear path forward’ for the Reds to appoint the 44-year-old as their next manager.

Despite all that, Slot himself appears confident that FSG are in no hurry to give him the boot any time soon.

And speaking to TNT Sports ahead of the midweek win over Marseille in the Champions League, Slot revealed his belief that the club remains behind him.

“Everyone at the club, me, ownership, sports directors, we know what it takes to make the next step in this transition phase. But sometimes a little bit of patience is needed in that as well.”

Slot had also given a feisty response when asked if he thinks FSG will replace him with Alonso any time soon.

“Yes, he called me and said: ‘What do you think about the team because I am going to take over in six months, can you tell me a little bit more?’

“Or maybe earlier. Maybe he takes over tomorrow!… No, no, no. This is one of the weirdest questions I ever got.

“What is there to say? I am working here for a little bit more than one and a half years, and I really like my work over here.

“We won the league last season, struggled more in the league this season. That is also obvious, so yes, what is there left to say?”

Latest Liverpool news: Robertson transfer ABORTED; Fulham star wanted

Meanwhile, Liverpool have informed Spurs they have no wish to go through with the sale of Andy Robertson following talks over a £5m package, with the two people responsible for keeping the Scot at Anfield coming to light and with the player’s thoughts on the transfer collapse also emerging.

Despite all that, we understand Liverpool are planning for life after the Scot and could yet sign another left-back this summer.

And according to our transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, the Reds are once again back on the trail of Fulham star Antonee Robinson and are preparing a fresh move to bring the left‑back to Anfield.

Bailey has revealed Liverpool’s thinking behind the move and the current Reds cast-off who could yet enhance their chances of a deal.

Elsewhere, a report on Saturday morning revealed Spurs’ plans to launch a £30m offer for one of Robertson’s Liverpool teammates in a move that could rip the heart out of Anfield were the move to get the greenlight.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.