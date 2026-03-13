Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher believes the pressure is growing to huge proportions on Arne Slot in the wake of Xabi Alonso’s availability, although the trusted David Ornstein has delivered a surprise update on FSG’s plans on whether they are going to sack the Dutchman.

Liverpool have now slipped to 13 losses this season, significantly more than the seven they lost across all of last season, and ensuring the Reds’ Premier League title defence has not gone as planned.

Having been allowed to splash some £440m (€505m, $600m) on new players over the summer, the drop-off witnessed this season has simply not been good enough, leaving Slot under enormous pressure to maintain his job.

Indeed, our correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, exclusively revealed earlier this week that despite the pressure building on the manager and with a board very much split over what to do next, claims of an agreement having already been reached with Alonso to succeed him are wide of the mark.

Nonetheless, Carragher knows results have not been good enough this season, and he feels the very fact that FSG’s first choice to replace Jurgen Klopp when he walked away two years ago is now available, puts added pressure on the Dutchman.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, Carragher said: “I think that’s fair because of his history at Liverpool and also, he did such a remarkable job at Bayer Leverkusen.

“He’s had a good managerial career so far. We know Real Madrid didn’t go well and he’ll be better for that experience, but him being on the market does intensify the pressure, maybe not from the club but maybe the supporters because they have a love affair with Alonso because of 2005.”

But in addition to Alonso’s presence, Carragher also feel both results and performances weaken Slot’s position.

Speaking earlier this week, in the wake of the 1-0 loss to Galatasaray in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie, Carragher also feels the downturn in performances does not help.

“That for me is a big worry. It’s not just the defeat; I think the performances from Liverpool this season are a big worry for the manager.

“Nothing seems to be able to work and at no stage in this season have I ever felt Liverpool were in control of a football match.

“It’s either end-to-end basketball, so he wanted to stop that and change that, and then it’s just become slow and boring and predictable.

“If another manager could come in straight away, I don’t think it dramatically changes. I really do think the makeup of the squad, how it’s been put together, the lack of options in certain areas, is a big problem as well.

“So it’s not just all about the manager. But as we know, managers carry the can.”

David Ornstein drops big reveal on Arne Slot sack

Despite all that, trusted journalist David Ornstein is adamant that FSG still hope Slot gets it right at Anfield and feels sacking him would only be a last resort for their club overlords.

And after admitting his surprise at how large the section of Liverpool’s fanbase that wants Slot gone is, Ornstein said: “Liverpool, from what we hear, are steadfastly behind Arne Slot.

“He’s under contract until 2027, and they want him to be their head coach. The hierarchy are determined that he is the man to get things right.

“If they were looking at a recruitment process for coaches, he’s said to be the exact profile that they’d be looking at, and that’s there’s not people on the market that they think better suit what they’re looking for.

“Of course, the situation needs to improve, but they think he can be the man to do that, and he’s happy there, so I’m expecting this [Slot and Liverpool] to go on.”

Liverpool news round-up:

Despite all that, fans are far from happy, and a portion of them have named eight failings Liverpool continue to make under Slot this season.

In light of all that, Liverpool bosses will hold an end-of-season review to discuss how the season unfolded and what can be done better, as well as the club’s needs on the transfer front.

Understandably, Slot’s future will be part of that discussion.

Now, according to a report on Thursday, FSG are said to be ‘livid’ at the way the season has unfolded and having already held meetings with Alonso and his family over a move to Anfield.

On the transfer front, Real Madrid are prepared to cash in on a midfielder Liverpool have maintained close contact with for years, and the price they’ll accept is some distance below initial projections, according to a trusted source.

Elsewhere, we exclusively revealed that speculation around Florian Wirtz being sold is ‘wide of the mark’ and with a close contact within Anfield revealing the huge hopes the club has for the German going forward and of the Ballon d’Or belief they have for him.

