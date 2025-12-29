Harvey Elliott is still in limbo as a Liverpool return beckons

Harvey Elliott’s future will still hang in the balance if he returns from his loan with Aston Villa to Liverpool, as we understand he is still not in Arne Slot’s plans for the future, leaving him in a state of limbo.

Sources confirm that while Slot rates the 22-year-old, there is little chance of him forcing his way into the starting XI and turning his career at Anfield around.

Elliott joined Villa for a season’s loan, which includes an obligation to buy for around £35m if he makes 10 appearances for the Midlands club.

However, the playmaker has run out just five times for Villa, and Emery has made clear that he feels the £35m fee would be better spent elsewhere.

Indeed, Villa have deliberately avoided triggering the clause, with Emery publicly stating Elliott is “not definitely” staying permanently.

Sources suggest frustration on all sides, with the player unhappy at the lack of minutes during a crucial World Cup year. Liverpool have held talks as they aim to find a solution.

Liverpool do not have a recall clause in Elliott’s loan deal with Villa, so all three parties would have to mutually agree on the termination in the January transfer window. FIFA rules also prevent him from joining a third club this campaign (having already featured for both Liverpool and Villa).

Fulham, Crystal Palace keeping an eye on Elliott

Regardless of what happens to Elliott at Villa, we understand that Liverpool still fully intend to offload him permanently next summer to generate funds for new signings, with Slot crystal clear on his intentions to move away from the star.

The talented attacking midfielder, who broke through at Fulham before joining Liverpool in 2019, has shown flashes of brilliance in the past, including key contributions during the Reds’ title-winning campaigns.

Yet limited opportunities under Slot have stalled his progress, prompting the loan move that has backfired spectacularly.

Positively for Elliott, sources claim he will attract significant interest come summer. Clubs like Fulham – his boyhood team – and Crystal Palace have long admired him, with both monitoring his situation closely.

Other Premier League sides could join the race, ensuring the youngster has options to secure regular football elsewhere.

As Liverpool push for silverware in multiple competitions, Elliott’s Anfield chapter looks set to close.

A summer sale would mark the end of an era for the homegrown talent, but open doors to a fresh start where his creativity can shine.

