Man Utd: Fortune tells Sir Jim Ratcliffe to ‘go and get natural-born goalscorer’ – ‘don’t wait’

Quinton Fortune has urged Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe to sign Harry Kane from Bayern Munich, with the former Red Devils star also revealing the name of the Arsenal player he wanted INEOS to get.

Benjamin Sesko has been suffering from a shin injury this season, which has left Man Utd manager Michael Carrick without a natural number nine.

While Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Joshua Zirkzee can play upfront, none of them is a natural striker.

Even Bruno Fernandes has been deployed up front for Man Utd, despite the Portugal international being an attacking midfielder by trade.

Former Man Utd star Fortune has urged INEOS chief Ratcliffe to raid Bayern and sign former Tottenham Hotspur striker Kane.

Kane is out of contract at Bayern at the end of the season and is one of the favourites to win the Ballon d’Or.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe told to sign Harry Kane for Man Utd

Fortune told BOYLE Sports: “He’s not young but given what he’s achieved, Man Utd should go and Harry Kane as soon as possible, whatever it takes.

“He is exactly what they need.

“If there’s any chance of bringing Harry Kane in, do whatever it takes because the man is a natural-born goalscorer.

“Give him service and he will score goals.

“It’s as simple as that.

“You give him service, he will put the ball in the back of the net.

“Just go and get him. Simple as that.

“If there’s a possibility, there’s a small chance of going to it.

“Don’t wait any longer because what a player he is, my goodness.”

While TEAMtalk understands that Man Utd have an interest in Kane, sources have told us that the striker is close to signing a new contract with Bayern.

On October 15, Bild journalist Christian Falk reported that Bayern hope to announce the new deal for Kane before the Ballon d’Or ceremony on October 26.

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Quinton Fortune wanted Man Utd to sign Viktor Gyokeres

Fortune has also revealed that he wanted Man Utd to sign Viktor Gyokeres before he moved to Arsenal.

The Sweden international striker joined the Gunners from Sporting CP in the summer of 2025 for a total fee of £63.5million.

Fortune said: “It’s a tough situation for Viktor Gyokeres.

“I was a big fan of his and wanted Manchester United to sign him before Arsenal did.

“Gyokeres is an unselfish striker who works his socks off for the team.

“He’s going through a difficult patch at Arsenal, but every player faces these hurdles.

“He needs to stay patient, fight for his spot, and remember the quality that made Arsenal sign him after his prolific spell at Sporting.

“He has the ability, he just needs to keep his head down and keep fighting.

“Maybe he could be more selfish at times.”

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