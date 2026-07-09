Liverpool have been handed a major boost in their quest to sign Bradley Barcola, with TEAMtalk understanding the Paris Saint-Germain star’s camp are actively exploring a move this summer – although it will take a British-record fee to prise him away from the French champions.

PSG have continued to insist publicly that Barcola is not for sale.

However, we have already revealed the player’s representatives have been working behind the scenes on his future for several weeks and have already held discussions with a number of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Sources have confirmed Barcola informed PSG before the World Cup that he wanted to assess his options after slipping down the pecking order in Luis Enrique’s formidable attacking unit.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue are now regarded as the club’s preferred front three, leaving Barcola increasingly frustrated by his role – highlighted by the fact he saw very little game time in the Champions League semi-finals and final.

His representatives also rejected the opportunity to open contract negotiations earlier this year.

That has become a growing concern inside PSG, given that the 25-cap France international – who is preparing for Thursday’s World Cup quarter-final against Morocco – has just two years remaining on his current deal.

TEAMtalk understands PSG intend to hold fresh talks with Barcola once he returns from the World Cup, though we can reveal what sources are now saying on his future and why a Premier League transfer – and most probably to Liverpool – looks an increasing possibility…

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PSG to reluctantly sanction Barcola sale

Should he again reject a new contract and restate his desire to leave, sources believe the Ligue 1 giants will reluctantly consider sanctioning a sale.

Intermediaries involved in the process have now communicated the financial demands to interested clubs.

They believe PSG will seek around €150million (£128m, $172m) for the 23-year-old, a fee that would eclipse the current British transfer record of £125million paid by Liverpool to sign Alexander Isak last summer.

And the Reds remain firmly in the hunt as they look for Mohamed Salah’s replacement.

We understand Barcola has emerged as the Reds’ priority attacking target after the previous leading option, Yan Diomande, made it clear he wants to join PSG instead.

READ MORE: Yan Diomande urged to sign for Liverpool as double PSG raid casts doubts on €130m transfer

The French champions remain confident of completing a deal for Diomande from RB Leipzig and are also on the cusp of landing Monaco forward Maghnes Akliouche as the replacement for Lee Kang-in.

PSG are also continuing their search for a new No.9 following Goncalo Ramos’s departure.

As TEAMtalk has previously revealed, Bournemouth striker Eli Junior Kroupi remains one of their priority targets, although Tottenham Hotspur are preparing a major bid of their own for the highly-rated French forward.

Meanwhile, Juventus have reopened talks over Randal Kolo Muani, who is also expected to leave Paris this summer.

Those departures mean PSG are not relying on a Barcola sale to fund further business.

Instead, sources indicate the club’s stance is simple: if Barcola pushes to leave and their valuation is met, they will not stand in his way.

Liverpool, however, are not alone. Sources can confirm that Arsenal continue to monitor the situation and remain in contact over a potential move.

However, Mikel Arteta’s side are currently concentrating their efforts on Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers and completing both deals in the same window is viewed as highly unlikely. An update on Rogers’ move to Emirates Stadium emerged on Wednesday, with the Gunners preparing a huge opening bid after a significant green light.

Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea have also been kept fully informed of developments, while Bayern Munich continue to watch events closely from Germany.

With PSG’s valuation now established, only a select group of clubs possess the financial muscle required to complete such a blockbuster transfer.

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