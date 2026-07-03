PSG star Bradley Barcola is wanted by both Liverpool and Arsenal this summer

Liverpool could be facing another crushing blow on the transfer front after a well-informed journalist explained three big reasons why Bradley Barcola would pick a move to Arsenal over the Reds – while TEAMtalk can provide an update on the PSG winger’s situation with the reigning European champions.

The Merseyside giants are looking for a big-name winger to step into the very sizeable shoes of Mohamed Salah, who waved an emotional goodbye to Anfield after nine successful years back in May.

But while the top Liverpool choice to replace him, in Yan Diomande, has since made clear his desire to join Paris Saint-Germain, despite months of groundwork put in by the Reds, the club has since been forced to look to an alternative list – and with Barcola now very much a leading name.

His future with the two-time European champions looks in some doubt owing to his reduced minutes towards the back end of last season and amid their talks over a deal for Diomande.

However, despite our revelation on June 30 that the Reds have made ‘fresh contact’ with Barcola’s camp over a summer move, the Daily Mail’s Merseyside-focused journalist Lewis Steele has explained why the 24-cap France star could ultimately prefer a move to Arsenal.

Speaking on the Anfield Index podcast, Steele said: “I do think he probably will end up leaving PSG.”

The journalist, though, does not think a route to Liverpool for his signature is not a straightforward path, and he added: “He’s got a decision to make and he might prefer Arsenal.”

Asked to go into detail as to why that might be the case, Steele listed three reasons behind the theory.

“He’s probably looking at [Mikel] Arteta, and he might want to live in the capital city of London.”

Steele then admitted that the Liverpool of 2026 are not the same draw they last year when they entered the summer as defending champions.

“Liverpool aren’t as glamorous an option as they may have been 12 months ago.”

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Liverpool, Arsenal both told Barcola WILL be sold by PSG

Steele also admits that while Liverpool have already done some work on the Barcola deal, that may count for little, as proved with Diomande when he opted for PSG despite months of contact from the Merseysiders.

“They liked him last summer, so maybe there’s groundwork in place. But there was groundwork in place on Diomande, and that didn’t really lead us anywhere.”

Either way, Steele reckons Liverpool have a very tough task in landing the winger, who is expected to be valued at around €120m (£103m, $138m) should he be sold.

“France are probably my favourites to go on and win it [the World Cup],” Steele added, before continuing: “If they are to sell him they can ask for more money because he’s a World Cup winner who’s played a big role in that.

“It’s going to be very, very hard for Liverpool to get Barcola.”

Missing out on Barcola could put the cap on a very poor start to the summer for Liverpool, with Steele adding: “I don’t think there’s any sugarcoating it. They’ve lost out on their main target.”

To make the task even more daunting, reports this week claimed PSG were determined to keep Barcola at the Parc des Princes, despite transfer plans to sign Diomande and another France star in Maghnes Akilouche.

In addition, as TEAMtalk exclusively revealed, they also want Bournemouth forward Eli Junior Kroupe as part of an outstanding triple attacking deal.

Given they are planning at least two, and potentially three attacking recruits, that will leave little room for Barcola, who had already seen his minutes reduced after falling behind Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Desire Doué and Ousmane Dembele in the pecking order.

That feeling was only reinforced during PSG’s Champions League run.

Barcola was restricted to a bit-part role in the semi-finals against Bayern Munich before playing just seven minutes in the final against Arsenal – a sequence of events that convinced him his long-term future lies away from Paris.

Luis Enrique remains a huge admirer of Barcola, while sporting adviser Luis Campos is also keen for him to stay.

However, both figures acknowledge that the French international deserves to be a first-choice starter, something PSG are increasingly unable to guarantee given the strength of their attacking options.

Barcola is not the only winger on Liverpool’s radar.

In light of their Diomande miss, a report identified the six new winger wishlist they had drawn up.

However, Liverpool have been warned that one of those they are looking at extensively is not of the standard required to make it at Anfield.

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