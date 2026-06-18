Winger ‘likely’ to leave Liverpool after Victor Munoz signing – NOT Rio Ngumoha

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola will hand Rio Ngumoha ‘opportunities’ in the first team despite the impending arrival of Victor Munoz to Anfield, but Federico Chiesa could leave Anfield, according to a journalist, as TEAMtalk reveals whether the plans to sign Yan Diomande or Bradley Barcola are affected at all.

Just when it looked like Munoz would join Newcastle from Osasuna, Liverpool moved for the former Real Madrid winger and got a deal done.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Liverpool have decided to trigger Munoz’s release clause of £34million.

Sources have also told us that Munoz has already agreed terms on a six-year contract with Liverpool.

Munoz is a versatile attacking player who featured both as a right-winger and as a left-winger for Osasuna last season.

Some Liverpool fans will be concerned that the signing of Munoz will block the progress of Ngumoha, who tends to play on the left wing.

The 17-year-old is very highly rated at Liverpool and has already earned one cap for England.

According to Ben Jacobs, there is no concern that Ngumoha’s playing time under Iraola will be reduced because of Munoz.

However, according to the transfer journalist, Italian winger Federico Chiesa could be on his way out of Liverpool following the arrival of Munoz to Anfield.

Jacobs posted on X at 12:57pm on June 18: “More on Víctor Muñoz and Liverpool.

“#LFC have triggered Muñoz’s €40m clause with the fee to be paid in two instalments.

“Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards worked discretely for some time in order to pull off the deal.

“Newcastle were in advanced talks, but Liverpool also won the race ahead of interest from Manchester United and Bayer Leverkusen.

“And Real Madrid explored bringing Muñoz back but concerns over playing time made this a non-starter.

“Muñoz was discussed with Andoni Iraola in early squad planning conversations allowing the club to move quickly.

“The appeal is in Muñoz’s ability to play left and right wing as well as centre-forward.

“This versatility also makes Liverpool feel Rio Ngumoha will still to get opportunities.

“Medical done on Wednesday after permission granted by the RFEF with Liverpool staff flying out to the United States.

“Muñoz has agreed a six-year contract.

“Meanwhile, it is likely Federico Chiesa departs, even though his style is well-suited to Iraola’s system.

“Italian is looking for regular minutes.”

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Liverpool still targeting Yan Diomande and Bradley Barcola – sources

Just because Liverpool have signed Munoz does not mean that the Premier League club will now abandon their pursuit of RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande and PSG wide-man Bradley Barcola.

Graeme Bailey has reported that Liverpool are still actively interested in Diomande and Barcola.

Sources have told us that Liverpool still want to sign Diomande to replace the departing Mohamed Salah on the right wing.

We understand that Barcola also remains a winger of interest to Liverpool.

The France international is willing to leave Paris Saint-Germain in the summer transfer window.

Jacobs has also reported that Liverpool remain keen on Diomande.

The talkSPORT journalist posted on X at 12:42pm on June 18: “Liverpool will sign another attacker/winger in addition to Victor Munoz.

“Optimism remains on Yan Diomande, but due to competition with PSG, and Leipzig’s asking price, there are other targets.

“Understand pace is the key criteria.

“Also on the list are Koln’s Said El Mala, Brighton’s Yankuba Minteh and Lille’s Matias Fernandez-Pardo.

“All options in case Diomande doesn’t arrive.

“Bradley Barcola another player Liverpool have looked at this summer.”

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