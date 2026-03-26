Newcastle want to sign ‘disgruntled’ £50m Arsenal defender Andrea Berta is ready to sell

Arsenal right-back Ben White, who has been linked with Newcastle United

Newcastle United want to sign Ben White from Arsenal in the summer transfer window, according to a report, but TEAMtalk can reveal that Magpies manager Eddie Howe will face competition from a number of clubs, including Liverpool and Manchester United.

White has become a peripheral figure at Arsenal, with the 2021 signing from Brighton and Hove Albion struggling to get regular playing time this season.

The right-back, who cost Arsenal £50million (€58m, $67m) in transfer fees, has made only five starts in the Premier League and just four starts in the Champions League for Mikel Arteta’s side across the 2025/26 campaign.

Although White has been included in the latest England squad, the 28-year-old’s chance only came after Jarell Quansah had to withdraw due to an injury.

According to Sports Boom, White is ‘disgruntled’ at Arsenal, as Jurrien Timber is now the first-choice right-back for Arsenal.

The report has claimed that Newcastle United are planning to raid Arsenal for White, with the Magpies viewing the Englishman as a suitable replacement for Kieran Trippier.

Trippier is out of contract at Newcastle at the end of the season and wants a new two-year deal.

With the future of Trippier unresolved, Newcastle are looking at the right-back situation, with White now ‘at the top of their shortlist.

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Arsenal ready to sell Ben White – sources

Newcastle will be over the moon to learn that Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta is ready to sell White in the summer transfer window.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that while Arsenal would ideally like to keep White, the north London club ‘will reluctantly open the doors to his exit this summer if a sizeable fee comes their way’.

Sources have told us that Arsenal are already doing ‘groundwork’ on a potential replacement for White at right-back.

Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea are interested in a 2026 summer deal for White.

We also understand that Manchester City and Everton remain keen on the former Leeds United loanee.

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Latest Arsenal and Newcastle transfer news

Meanwhile, sources have told Graeme Bailey that Arsenal are keen on a Scottish talent, but there is interest in him from Manchester City and Leeds United, too.

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Arsenal will need to pay a record-breaking fee to sign a Rangers defender.

We understand that Newcastle have beaten Arsenal to the signing of a South American gem, with Chelsea also facing disappointment in their pursuit.

And finally, sources have told us that Newcastle and Aston Villa are going head-to-head for a Brazilian star.