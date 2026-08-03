There’s been a fresh development involving the clubs as Liverpool push to sign Bradley Barcola from PSG.

Barcola, 23, is Liverpool’s No 1 target for the flanks. While the right-footer isn’t a right winger, he’s been identified by the club as the worthiest heir to Mohamed Salah with regards to calibre of player out wide.

While no agreement on personal terms is in place right now, numerous sources including our own at TEAMtalk have confirmed Liverpool won’t face an issues forging one when the time is right.

As such, all eyes are on the two clubs and whether they shake hands on a transfer fee and deal structure.

PSG have set their stall out at a whopping €170m / £145m. Liverpool have no intention of going that high.

Whether a compromise can be struck remains to be seen, and that will only be discovered when the two clubs enter official talks.

And according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano when reporting on his YouTube channel on Monday, that critical step has now been taken.

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Bradley Barcola to Liverpool latest

“The update I can give you today is that Liverpool and PSG are now in official club-to-club talks,” stated Romano.

“So official conversations, Liverpool and PSG for Bradley Barcola, have started, and including the indication from Liverpool to PSG of the intention to bid for Barcola.

“So PSG are aware of everything, informed directly by Liverpool, the relationship is good between the two clubs.

“The initial indications from Liverpool are far away from the bid PSG expected, so this is why I keep saying Barcola to Liverpool is not an imminent here we go, not today or not tomorrow.

“In terms of financials and numbers, they are still far away after these first official talks.

“But the conversations will continue because Liverpool want Barcola, and because Barcola loves the idea of joining Liverpool.

“Personal terms will not be an issue, the player is super tempted by this project. So this deal is ongoing.”

Romano concluded his update on YouTube by declaring Barcola to Liverpool is a deal which is “absolutely on.”

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Regarding the gap in valuations, Romano when promoting his video on X offered further insight.

He wrote: ‘#LFC indicated initial bid value over €100m, still far from PSG requests — but talks are on.’

As has been well documented, PSG value Barcola at €170m / £145m, though are expected to compromise on that sky high figure as talks progress.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are prepared to pay more than the British record €146 / £125m splashed out on Alexander Isak last summer to eventually get this deal done.

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