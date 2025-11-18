Liverpool have been given renewed belief that a deal for Antoine Semenyo can be done in January after David Ornstein disclosed full details of the Bournemouth star’s exit clause, with Arne Slot and Richard Hughes given four solid reasons to act quickly and wrap up his signing.

Semenyo has quickly developed into one of the Premier League’s most in-demand players after blazing his way to nine goal contributions (six goals, three assists) in his first 11 Premier League games this season – form that has alerted a string of top sides. With Liverpool understood to be at the head of that queue as they seek a long-term replacement for Mo Salah, the Reds have now been given an added incentive to secure his signature.

However, there will be competition, with summer suitors Tottenham Hotspur back on his trail and with the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea and even Real Madrid believed to be among his admirers.

Now all those interested clubs have been given an added incentive to pounce for a deal after trusted journalist, Ornstein, finally disclosed full details of the star’s exit clause – and it has finally been confirmed that it will be active during January.

Per The Athletic reporter, Semenyo’s new deal, which was signed at the Vitality Stadium in July, contains a release clause ‘formally set at £65million’ (€74m, $85.5m).

But having quoted interested clubs a fee of £70m (€79.5m, $92m) to sign the winger during the summer, the Cherries have subsequently been forced to lower that demand to tie the star down to a new deal.

Per Ornstein, the clause will become active in January, but must be triggered by a specific date, in order to give Bournemouth time to land on a replacement.

Off the back of that news, Liverpool have four solid reasons to pounce for his signature – and potentially earlier than expected.

Firstly, the fact that the clause is less than initially expected will be music to Liverpool’s ears, though they know the cheap price will also likely attract other pursuers.

Secondly, the fact that Semenyo is classified as a homegrown player – of which Premier League clubs must register eight from their 25-man squad – is another bonus.

The fact that he can play off the left or the right will be another huge incentive to Slot, given him quality cover and options off either wing.

And finally, given the soon-to-be pressing need to sign a replacement for Salah, the Reds would have to go a long way to find better value for money and a more proven Premier League talent than the Bournemouth star…

What is Bournemouth’s stance on Semenyo exit in January?

Despite that clause, Bournemouth will still do all in their power to try and prevent Semenyo from exiting the south coast in January.

The winger has become a core name in Andoni Iraola’s plans and he is paramount to their hopes of bringing European football to the club for the first time in their history.

“Antoine’s integral to our vision,” a club source told our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher. “We’re chasing Europe, and he’s not going anywhere easily.”

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano also thinks a January deal for Semenyo looks unlikely, suggesting the Premier League champions are unlikely to spend any money in the winter window.

“I don’t think it is going to be a mid-season departure, I don’t think it is going to be with Liverpool,” Romano told the Market Madness podcast last week.

“I think Liverpool is going to be very quiet in the January window. In the summer, it can be different.

“I still want to respect Bournemouth, let them enjoy the player. It is still November and they are not planning for him to leave in January.

“There is a lot of interest in the player and there is a release clause, so it is a super interesting situation but I think it is for the summer window. For January, it is very unlikely.”

Bournemouth’s managing director, Thiago Pinto, has also laid out his expectations that the star gives them ‘one more year’ before sealing a big-money move away.

“Antoine has been amazing this season,” Pinto said last month.

“I think he’s a lovely player, a lovely boy. For us, it was amazing to feel that he would be happy to stay one more season, even if other clubs were around him.

“I think he scored eight or nine goals this season, so we couldn’t be happier.”

Asked directly about a release clause in Semenyo’s deal, Iraola opted to play dumb when questioned last month.

“I don’t know anything about the contracts of the players. I don’t know how much they earn and don’t want to know either.

“The most important thing for me is that he continues playing well. If he does, there will be more noise, but it’s something we take if he’s playing well. My concern is to keep him in the spot where he’s playing well.”

Yet, despite all that, there is an acceptance that keeping Semenyo beyond this season will be extremely tough, and Ornstein’s update also reveals a key detail: the clause will become even lower than its current £65m during the summer window.

Per our other reporter, Dean Jones: “Even at Bournemouth, there is a realisation that beyond this season, keeping Semenyo is going to be extremely difficult.”

