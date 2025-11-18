Real Madrid pursuit of £120m Chelsea star gets ‘without hesitation’ endorsement – ‘Far better than Tchouameni’

Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez, who is the subject of interest from Real Madrid

An outspoken journalist has urged Real Madrid to raid Chelsea for Enzo Fernandez, but TEAMtalk can reveal whether or not Los Blancos will be able to convince the Blues to part with their star midfielder.

Real Madrid have one of the strongest squads in Europe, with the likes of Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe and Arda Guler among the vast array of attacking talent that manager Xabi Alonso can call upon.

Madrid also have Aurelien Tchouameni, Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga and Dani Ceballos to play in defensive/central midfield, with Jude Bellingham another star midfielder for the Spanish and European giants.

However, there is always room for more, and Madrid have never shied away from making signings they do not need.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, has reported Real Madrid’s interest in Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Madrid’s interest in Fernandez is serious, with Chelsea aware that Los Blancos are keen on him.

Spanish journalist Julio Maldonado, commonly known as Maldini, has now urged Madrid to go all out for Fernandez.

The outspoken journalist, who has over 1million subscribers on YouTube, believes that the 24-year-old Argentina international midfielder is better than Tchouameni.

‘Maldini’ said on his YouTube channel: “Enzo Fernandez can play as a defensive midfielder; he has good distribution,

“That’s what Madrid are looking for in this more modern style of football, with players who are more box-to-box.

“I think he’s far better than Tchouameni. And I think he’s a player with a good shot from mid-range, who can get forward, who can play further up the pitch.

“If I were Real Madrid, I’d go for Enzo Fernández without hesitation.”

READ NEXT 🔴 Pep Guardiola in cuckooland to think Real Madrid will sell Man City their ‘unique’ star for €100m

Chelsea stance on selling Enzo Fernandez to Real Madrid – sources

Madrid, though, are not going to find it easy to convince Chelsea to sell Fernandez, who has scored 20 goals and given 24 assists in 131 appearances for the Premier League club so far in his career.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that Fernandez remains a cornerstone for Chelsea, who have no plans to sell him anytime soon.

“Enzo is key to what we’re building here,” a source at Chelsea stated. “The club is thrilled with his contributions and sees him as a leader for years to come.”

We also understand that Chelsea will demand at least £120million (€136.2m, $158m) for Fernandez should Madrid make a formal offer.

The Argentina international himself is focused on Chelsea for now and is not worried about his future.

Latest Real Madrid transfer news: Vinicius Junior verdict, ‘Final’ Konate offer

Meanwhile, Dunga has told Real Madrid fans what he really thinks of Vinicius Junior, amid speculation that Manchester City want to sign the Brazil international forward.

Real Madrid have been made aware of Liverpool’s ‘final’ offer to Ibrahima Konate, who is out of contract at the defending Premier League champions at the end of the season.

And finally, Real Madrid have included a penalty clause in Endrick’s loan deal with Lyon, but there is a reason why nothing has been set in writing yet.