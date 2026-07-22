Tottenham will part ways with one of their best players before the transfer window closes, and Fabrizio Romano has detailed which of Barcelona or Inter Milan he’s likelier to join and why.

Tottenham have backed Roberto De Zerbi in a big way this window, splashing out a combined £237m on Jan Paul van Hecke, Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali.

The need for experience and leadership has also been filled by the free agent arrivals of Martin Dubravka, Marcos Senesi and Andy Robertson.

With two of the six signings coming at centre-back, and Spurs not competing in Europe next season, there’s a logjam at the back.

To clear the blockage, the overwhelming expectation is Argentina international, Cristian Romero, will go.

Romero has been a mainstay in Tottenham’s rearguard ever since he arrived initially on loan way back in 2021.

However, the decision has been made to part ways, with the champions of LaLiga and Serie A both looking into a move.

Taking to YouTube, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano explained which of Barcelona or Inter Milan Romero is likelier to join and why.

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Cristian Romero heading to Barcelona or Inter Milan?

“Romero, I stand by my information, it’s over between Romero and Tottenham,” declared Romano. “Romero is going to leave Tottenham this summer. He’s leaving, that’s the intention.

“Spurs signed so many centre-backs. They have Micky van de Ven, Van Hecke, Senesi, Kevin Danso, and don’t play European football this season, so they’re ready to let Romero go.

“Inter Milan are very keen on the player. We have to understand if financially they can make it happen, but Inter are on it for Romero.

“Barcelona are interested, but only if they sell a defender this summer. If they let a centre-back leave, in that case there’s a possibility for Romero to join, but only as a domino.”

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A separate report out of Italy has confirmed that not only are Spurs ready to sell Romero, but the centre-back is perfectly happy to bring his career in north London to a close this summer.

They also noted Romero is willing to join Inter, and it’s not a case of he’ll hold out for Barcelona.

Regarding cost, our insider, Graeme Bailey, recently revealed Tottenham are targeting a £50m windfall.

However, with the player’s chequered injury record and age (28) taken into account, there’s an acceptance at Spurs that they may have to settle for around £40m to ensure a deal gets done.

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