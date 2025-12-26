Antoine Semenyo would have joined Arsenal had Gunners manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta made a bid for the Bournemouth winger, according to The Athletic journalist David Ornstein, but he is on his way to Manchester City now.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, reported on December 23 that Man City have won the race for Semenyo. Pep Guardiola’s side will now have to trigger the £65million (€74.5m, $87.7m) release clause in the winger’s contract at Bournemouth, with the Ghana international’s desire to win major trophies sealing the deal for Man City.

We also reported that Arsenal made an initial enquiry over the signing of Semenyo, with sources telling us that the Gunners spoke with the winger’s camp.

Arsenal are open to selling Gabriel Martinelli, which would open the door for Semenyo to move to the Emirates Stadium, with the winger having grown up supporting the Gunners.

The Athletic journalist David Ornstein has now reported that Semenyo would have picked Arsenal over Man City had the north London club firmed up their initial enquiry.

Ornstein reported about Arsenal and Semenyo in The Athletic on December 26: ‘There is a feeling Arsenal would have ranked as his first choice had they been firmly at the table, although many tipped Liverpool to prevail given their stuttering title defence, the uncertainty around Mohamed Salah, and Anfield sporting director Richard Hughes having originally recruited him to Bournemouth.

‘Tottenham tried again, proposing a highly competitive salary, only for Semenyo to politely decline their advances and that resulted in City and United then emerging as the leading contenders.’

Why Antoine Semenyo is not joining Arsenal

Arsenal’s plan was to go for Semenyo in the summer of 2025, but the winger did not want to wait that long.

The report in The Athletic further added: ‘One of the most talked-about names ahead of the window is Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo.

‘The 25-year-old grew up as an Arsenal fan and was naturally interested in the prospect of a move to the Emirates.

‘The admiration is mutual — Arsenal have been impressed by Semenyo’s rapid development at Bournemouth.

‘While there was some contact between the parties, it was clear from the outset that Arsenal’s interest was on the basis of a summer move rather than January.

‘With Semenyo eager to move soon, Manchester City now seem to have emerged as the player’s preferred choice.’

