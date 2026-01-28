Huge clue Arne Slot is getting SACKED dropped by editor of national outlet

The editor-in-chief of FootMercato has dropped a huge hint Arne Slot will be sacked and Xabi Alonso will be hired as the news Reds manager.

Liverpool fans are split right now on whether they want the under-pressure Dutchman to continue at Anfield. Slot guided Liverpool to the league title in his first season at the helm, and whatever happens next, that achievement can never be taken away from the Dutchman.

However, it’s inarguable Liverpool look lost in the Premier League right now and Slot appears powerless to prevent the slide.

TEAMtalk have been able to confirm reports that initially arose in Spain regarding Liverpool getting in contact with Xabi Alonso.

And if a cryptic post on X by FootMercato’s editor-in-chief, Sebastien Denis, is anything to go by, we won’t have long to wait before Liverpool change their managers.

Xabi Alonso🔴🔴⏳ — Sébastien Denis (@sebnonda) January 28, 2026

Of course, the only way Alonso could wind up at Anfield is if Slot is sacked. There is no room for manoeuvre in that regard.

FootMercato are a French website launched in 2004 that specialises in football news, rumours and transfer gossip.

The obvious question Liverpool fans will have right now is how reliable are they, and how reliable is Denis?

The common consensus over the past few years is FootMercato and Denis do often get things right and are sometimes ahead of the curve.

However, it comes with the territory of reporting on rumours and gossip in football that on occasion, they are wide of the mark.

Whether they’re on the money this time or whether they’ve jumped the gun, only time will tell. But it’s important to stress that they are not an outlet where updates like this can be dismissed out of hand, like you can with certain others.

In any case, what is clear is Alonso is hugely admired at Anfield and per Fabrizio Romano, he’s seeking an immediate return to management after leaving Real Madrid earlier this month.

The prevailing belief during Liverpool’s prior struggles under Slot was the club would not swing the axe owing to there not being a viable replacement on the market.

That situation has flipped with Alonso now available, and Slot needs wins to silence the noise and protect his position.

A victory over Qarabag in the Champions League on Wednesday night would do little to repair his reputation. By and large, it’s in the Premier League where Liverpool have struggled this season.

Newcastle await at the weekend, followed by Manchester City. Liverpool enter those two contests having won ZERO of their last five matches in the league (four draws, one defeat), and having slipped out of the positions to qualify for next year’s Champions League.

