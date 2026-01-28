Manchester United believe that they would be able to bring Everton winger Iliman Ndiaye to Old Trafford, sources have told TEAMtalk, but the club’s co-owners, INEOS, are not planning to make a move for AC Milan winger Rafael Leao.

On January 27, 2026, our transfer insider, Dean Jones, reported that Man Utd have Ndiaye on their shortlist for the summer of 2026. Sources have told us that Man Utd will need to pay at least £75million (€86.6m, $103.2m) to the Toffees to convince them to sell the Senegal international winger.

Ndiaye has been on the books of Everton since the summer of 2024, when he joined from Marseille. The 25-year-old has scored 15 goals and given two assists in 56 appearances for the Toffees so far in his career.

There has also been speculation that AC Milan winger Rafael Leao is on Man Utd’s radar.

AC Milan are said to be open to selling the Portugal international winger, but Jones has reported that Man Utd, who recently appointed Michael Carrick as the interim manager until the end of the season, are not planning to make a move for the 26-year-old.

Jones told us: “Man United are being linked to Rafael Leao again, but I am told that is not one they really have on the radar at the moment.

“His talent is undoubted but there is a risk factor attached, and from recent conversations I’ve had, I get the impression he is not really in that top list that they are starting to put together.

“The left side of the team is definitely something they are looking at. They would like a left back and another attacker, as we have been reporting recently.

“The reason Ndiaye is such a good target is that he is attainable and also has transferable traits from Everton that are already proven within the Premier League.

“That domestic experience cannot be discounted when we look at how Man Utd build outwards from here.

“Leao is a sexy name and would make a good headline, but someone like Ndiaye is probably a better fit for the project.”

