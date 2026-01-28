Man City pushing to agree crucial deal Pep Guardiola has demanded as Barcelona plot raid

Pep Guardiola is desperate to keep the Manchester City star

Manchester City are preparing to offer Bernardo Silva a two-year contract extension after Pep Guardiola has urged the club to secure the Portuguese midfielder’s long-term future at the Etihad Stadium, TEAMtalk understands.

The 31-year-old’s current deal expires at the end of the season, and with his influence in the squad massive, the club are keen to ward off growing interest from abroad.

Guardiola has personally conveyed to Silva his strong desire for him to remain a key part of the squad, emphasising the player’s irreplaceable qualities in the team’s system.

Sources indicate that the proposed extension represents a good financial package, reflecting Silva’s status as one of the Premier League’s elite midfielders.

The former Monaco star is said to be content with Man City, where he has thrived since joining in 2017, contributing to multiple Premier League titles, a Champions League triumph, and numerous domestic honours.

His technical brilliance, work rate, and tactical intelligence continue to make him a favourite of Guardiola, who has repeatedly lauded him as one of the most intelligent players he has ever coached.

However, the situation is complicated by interest from Galatasaray and Barcelona. Both clubs are understood to be exploring a pre-contract agreement for next summer, when Silva could depart as a free agent…

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Man City to push for crucial new deal

Barcelona, in particular, hold long-standing appeal for Silva, given his admiration for the club’s style of play and previous links during his time in Manchester.

The Catalan giants see him as a potential addition to bolster their midfield options and would jump at the chance to sign him on a free transfer, if it arises.

Despite the external attention, insiders suggest Silva remains happy at Man City and values the chance to keep competing at the highest level under Guardiola. The manager’s personal endorsement and the club’s push for renewal underline their belief that the creative midfielder still has plenty to offer.

As negotiations progress, Man City will hope to fend off rivals and retain one of their most consistent performers.

With the January transfer window providing pressure to get a deal done, the coming weeks are likely to see a resolution.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.