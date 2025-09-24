Liverpool’s teenage sensation Rio Ngumoha is understood to have committed his future to the Reds by signing a new deal that will significantly enhance his salary – and it’s been explained why the Reds have not made a song and dance about it on social media.

Ngumoha has made headline news this season when he stepped off the bench to score a dramatic late winner at Newcastle, becoming the youngest goalscorer in Liverpool‘s history in the process, with the strike at St James’ Park coming just days before his 17th birthday.

Having since featured four times for the Reds, Ngumoha is very much seen as the past, present and future of the Merseysiders’ side and having earned the trust of Arne Slot, he looks set to feature on a semi-frequent basis throughout the season and despite the strong competition for places in Liverpool’s attack.

However, amid his stunning breakthrough, reports have emerged of apparent interest from Real Madrid, with the Spanish giants aiming to pinch his services away from the Premier League champions. Those hopes were fuelled by claims the teenager was understood to be still on a scholarship contract at the time, which is understood to have earned him a very modest £300 a week.

Thankfully for the Reds, though, that is absolutely not the case and, according to the Daily Mail’s Liverpool specialist Lewis Steele, Ngumoha has already penned his new contract at Anfield, securing in the process an almighty pay-rise.

“Upon turning 17 a few weeks ago, Ngumoha was given a professional contract,” Steele’s report reads.

“Some insist that it is worth just £1,000 a week, based on Liverpool’s wage structure of not offering too much, too soon.

“This figure, however, is extremely conservative to say the least. One agent, who looks after several youth players, tells us that with bonuses and add-ons, Ngumoha will be earning much, much more.”

How much is Rio Ngumoha’s new Liverpool deal worth?

According to TBR Football, Liverpool have a strict policy that limits their young professionals to £52,000 a year – or £1,000 a week at Anfield.

However, written into those agreements are caveats allowing for significant bonuses for those who do make the grade at first-team level, with added incentives dependent on number of games, minutes clocked up and goal contributions.

With Ngumoha now very much considered part of Liverpool’s first-team furniture – the teenager was included in their 25-man Champions League squad at the expense of Federico Chiesa – it’s understood he can now expect a salary more in the region of £1m a year – an estimated pay-rise of a gargantuan 7,000 per cent.

Furthermore, it’s understood the Reds will also look to reward that progress with an improved deal on his 18th birthday, which will further elevate his earnings further.

In the meantime, it’s felt the Reds have not made a song and dance about securing the former Chelsea academy man to a new deal, in order to prevent too much of the spotlight being placed on him and ensuring he can go about his development without further glare or attention.

Given his rise to prominence, he is a name that Liverpool fans can expect to hear more and more about. But in the meantime, they can at least be safe in the knowledge that their uber-talented youngster is committed to the Reds.

