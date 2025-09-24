Barcelona ‘indications’ over Marcus Rashford future revealed by sources as Man Utd loanee ‘loving life’ in Spain

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick and Marcus Rashford, who is on loan from Manchester United

Barcelona have not fully made a decision on whether or not they would make Marcus Rashford’s loan deal from Manchester United permanent, sources have told TEAMtalk, but the early indications from the Spanish club are positive for the forward.

Rashford joined Barcelona on a season-long loan deal from Man Utd in the summer of 2025 and has quickly adapted to life at the defending Spanish champions, sparking excitement among fans and the club’s hierarchy alike. The 27-year-old forward is basking in the Catalan sun, and it seems that Barcelona are equally smitten with him.

Sources close to the forward indicate that Rashford is “loving life” at Barcelona and would be delighted to extend his stay beyond the current campaign.

Barcelona manager, Hansi Flick, has been effusive in his praise for Rashford’s contributions, too.

The England international has brought dynamism and flair to the Barcelona squad, seamlessly integrating into Flick’s high-pressing, attacking system.

Rashford’s pace, work rate, and goal-scoring instinct have already made him a fan favourite, with outstanding performances in LaLiga and the Champions League, especially against Newcastle United at St. James’ Park when he scored two goals in a 2-1 win.

Flick believes that Rashford has yet to reach his peak and is eager to unlock even more of his potential.

While both parties are thrilled with the current arrangement, Barcelona are taking a measured approach to a permanent transfer.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that the Barcelona board wants to assess Rashford’s form over the entire season before committing to a long-term deal.

However, early indications suggest a strong mutual desire to make the move permanent.

Negotiations with Man United, where Rashford is under contract until 2028, could be swift as the Red Devils want to sell and Barcelona’s financial recovery makes a deal feasible, with last season’s LaLiga winners having the option to sign the forward permanently for £26million (€30m, $35.1m) next summer.

For Rashford, the move to Barcelona has been a career renaissance. After a challenging spell at Man Utd, the vibrant atmosphere of Catalonia has reignited his passion for the game.

With Flick’s backing and a supportive dressing room, Rashford’s future looks bright in Barcelona colours.

If Rashford’s form holds, a permanent switch could cement his legacy as a Barcelona star, leaving Man United in the rearview mirror.

What Hansi Flick has said about Marcus Rashford

Rashford has made six appearances for Barcelona so far this season, scoring two goals and providing two assists in the process.

The forward’s best performance for the Blaugrana came against Newcastle in the Champions League, and following that game, Flick raved about him.

ESPN quoted Flick as saying about Rashford: “For me, it was the first step. He has to make the next step.

“This match, these goals here in England against Newcastle, for Barcelona in the first Champions League match this season, it’s great.

“It gives him confidence in himself. This is the most important thing.”

Flick added: “I am not surprised [by his goals]. I think he’s a fantastic player. His skills are unbelievable and his finishing is unbelievable.

“I think also in the first half, he tried to create chances, but the finishing wasn’t there. In the second half it was.

“For a striker, it’s always good to score. I am really happy. He is an important player. When we spoke before the season about what we needed in the team, we felt we needed a player like him.

“When we had this chance [to sign him], I said we have to do it. He’s an outstanding player.”

Marcus Rashford at Barcelona: The story so far

By Samuel Bannister

July 23: Rashford’s move on loan from Manchester United to Barcelona is announced.

July 27: Rashford makes his debut for Barcelona in a friendly against Vissel Kobe, featuring for just over half an hour in the second half.

August 4: In Barcelona’s final pre-season friendly, Rashford scores against Daegu FC.

August 16: Hansi Flick hands Rashford his competitive debut for Barcelona as a substitute in their LaLiga opener against Mallorca.

August 23: Rashford earns his first start for Barcelona, as a left winger against Levante, but is taken off at half time.

September 14: Rashford records his first assist for Barcelona with a cross for Raphinha in a win over Valencia.

September 18: Upon his first return to England as a Barcelona player, Rashford opens his goalscoring account with a brace against Newcastle United in the Champions League.

September 21: After arriving two minutes late to training in the morning, Rashford is benched for Barcelona’s game against Getafe – but comes on at half time and adds another assist.